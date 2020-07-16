‘Chucky’ Series Teaser Offers a First Look at SYFY’s New Take on the Franchise

SyFy just dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Child’s Play TV series, appropriately titled Chucky. It’s brief, but for Child’s Play fans, it definitely feels like an exciting return to form for the franchise after 2019’s lackluster remake.

Originally announced back in 2019, Chucky is being developed with original Child’s Play creator Don Mancini, and will be a continuation of the original film series rather than a reboot. And yes, Brad Dourif is reportedly returning to voice the murderous doll. (Not that Mark Hamill did a bad job, but Chucky just isn’t Chucky without Dourif.) Originally scheduled for a 2020 release, the series has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic halting all productions. The teaser features the series’ new release date.

The teaser opens in a toy store in the middle of the night, panning over sparsely stocked shelves of toys before whipping over to reveal Chucky standing in front of the entrance, barely illuminated by the store’s dim lights. Again, it’s brief, but as a fan of the original movies it absolutely set my hype train in motion.

Here’s the official synopsis from SyFy, and I have to admit, it sounds pretty great:

After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

You can check out the trailer below.