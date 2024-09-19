Citadel fans' new transmission is incoming as the release date for Citadel: Diana nears. The expansive spy universe orchestrated by fan-favorite duo the Russo Brothers for Prime Video is ready for its next chapter to take over the world. While the mothership starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, the upcoming Italy-based spin-off stars Matilda De Angelis as its titular heroin.

Prime Video has unveiled a new image from the upcoming series and trouble seems to start brewing as Diana (Angelis) is seen in an intense conversation with co-star Filippo Nigro. While the image doesn’t give away much, the eerie vibe is hard to miss, which adds to the thrilling tone of the series. While Nigro looks quite concerned, Diana’s mind seems to be elsewhere, what exactly transpires at this moment remains to be seen.

What Is ‘Citadel: Diana’ About?

Image via Prime Video

The upcoming series takes a time jump and is set in Milan in the year 2030, eight years after the collapse of Citadel at the hands of its arch-nemesis Manticore. As seen in the original series, agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra) had their memories erased before being sent out into the world. However, Diana went undercover among the ranks of Manticore with no one left to bail her out. When she finally sees a way to break free, it requires trusting the heir to Manticore Italy, Edo Zani, who aims to ultimately take control of the organization his father Ettore Zani runs. But it's easier said than done with other European families also vying for the leadership position.

Along with Angelis as Diana, the series cast a slew of diverse talents, including Lorenzo Cervasio as Edo Zani, Maurizio Lombardi as Ettore Zani, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Bernhard Schütz, and Nigro. The series is developed by Alessandro Fabbri and is showrun by Gina Gardini.

The original series gave us a peek into the bizarre, interconnected relationship between Citadel and Manticore, and the franchise aims to have many spin-offs with interconnected storylines exploring the tricky dynamics between the agencies. How Diana’s story connects to mothership remains a mystery. Another India-based spin-off, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also on the horizon with its story set in the '90s, which will give us some context about Nadia’s backstory.

Citadel: Diana premieres on October 10. Check out the new image for the series above. You can watch the first season of Citadel on Prime Video to prepare for the spin-off.

Citadel: Diana Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Matilda De Angelis , Lorenzo Cervasio , Maurizio Lombardi , Julia Piaton , Thekla Reuten , Daniele Paoloni , Giordana Faggiano , Marouane Zotti , Bernhard Schütz , Massimo Rigo , Silvia Cohen Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Writers Alessandro Fabbri Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Arnaldo Catinari Showrunner Gina Gardini Character(s) Ettore Zani Expand

