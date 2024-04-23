The Big Picture A Clue franchise is in development with Hasbro and Sony.

The potential Clue projects to join the Monopoly film and other game-based titles making the jump to the big screen.

The previous Clue adaptation was faithful to the board game with multiple endings and has become a cult classic since it was released in 1985.

A franchise based on Clue could become a reality in the near future, according to Variety. A deal between Hasbro and Sony Pictures will allow the companies to develop multiple TV and movie projects based on the popular board game. With over 150 million copies sold across the world, Clue allows players to investigate the murder of Mr. Boddy, with participants having to determine who was guilty of the crime, which weapon was used to take the victim's life, and where they did it. No details were given regarding whether a television series or film would be moving forward first, but Hasbro has a very good reason for wanting their intellectual property on the screen again.

Ever since Barbie became last summer's biggest hit, studios have been looking for the next successful project based on a toy or a game. The upcoming Clue franchise joins a Monopoly film produced by Margot Robbie as well as a Sims movie also produced by Robbie, among others. Clue would also be joining an extensive portfolio of film and television titles based on Hasbro products that will be making their way to the screen shortly, including a show based on Dungeons & Dragons.

Some of the projects based on Hasbro products that remain in development besides the upcoming Clue franchise also include a sequel to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Last summer's blockbuster introduced Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and his mission to help the Autobots. The film, directed by Steven Caple Jr., concluded with Diaz being recruited by G.I. Joe. Instead of producing two separate franchises, Hasbro and Paramount decided to bring the titles together.

The Previous 'Clue' Adaptation

Years before toys and board games took hold of the entertainment industry, Jonathan Lynn wrote and directed a film based on Clue. The movie starred Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, and Madeline Kahn, as six strangers attempted to determine who was behind the murder of Mr. Boddy. While the film didn't turn out to be a success at the box office, it remained faithful to the board game it was based on by producing three different endings to its narrative — only one of them was screened in theaters upon release. The other two conclusions were made available to the public through Clue's home media release. The film has since become a cult classic.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the potential Clue-niverse. The 1985 adaptation is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Clue Release Date December 13, 1985 Director Jonathan Lynn Cast Eileen Brennan , Tim Curry , Madeline Kahn , Christopher Lloyd Runtime 94 minutes Writers John Landis , Jonathan Lynn , Anthony E. Pratt Studio 20th Century Fox

