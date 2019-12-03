New ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Trailer Teases Which Superheroes Will Join the Fight

0

The CW has dropped into our laps a second trailer for the Crisis on Infinite Earths television crossover event. This is going to be a big one, folks, even though it’s not the first time the Arrowverse has done a major crossover event of all the CW/DC Comics shows. Our favorite heroes from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman are all present and accounted for in this new trailer but — but! — there are a few surprises being teased, too.

The trailer reminds us of the key conflict within this crossover event. The DC multiverse is in trouble, with life and even planets from every dimension being wiped out by a mysterious, menacing force. The multiverse’s best and most capable heroes — Arrow (Stephen Amell), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and the Legends of Tomorrow led by White Canary (Caity Lotz) — are informed that their ranks must expand if they’re going to stand a chance of defeating whatever is attacking the multiverse. Seven new superheroes are teased and the trailer reveals three of them. Who are they? Well, it’s nothing too exciting but we do meet with Tom Welling‘s Superman, Kevin Conroy‘s Batman, and Cress Williams as Black Lightning. As for the identities of other superheroes, we’ll have to wait for the crossover event to reveal who they are.

Also expected to join the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event is Superman’s son as well as Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch). They’re not the only ones, either, as some recent pictures from the crossover event revealed. Crisis on Infinite Earths will span four nights, with a break in between the third episodes and the final episodes caused by the brief holiday hiatus. This will also, sadly, be one of the final times we get to enjoy Amell as Arrow as the show is coming to an end soon.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths television event begins Sunday, December 8, at 8/7c (Supergirl), then continues on Monday, December 9, at 8/7c (Batwoman); Tuesday, December 10, at 8/7c (The Flash); and ends on Tuesday, January 14, with Arrow at 8/7c and then Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c.