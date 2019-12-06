New ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Trailer Teases Mayhem, Batman, and the Death of (At Least One) Superman

0

It’s almost hard to keep track of how much mayhem is coming to The CW’s five-part crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, but a new extended look does its darndest to sum up just how effed our heroes appear to be. Starting Sunday, December 8, Crisis will encompass Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman while also dragging in familiar faces from Black Lightning, Smallville, and Batman: The Animated Series. (Well, Kevin Conroy is here, at least.)

The new trailer does feature some of the same footage from the shorter version, but there’s some intriguing new stuff here, like the news clip of Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) mourning Tyler Hoechlin‘s Superman above the chyron “Lex Luthor Kills Man of Steel”. (Remember, though, there is also one more Lois Lane and two more Supermen scheduled to appear in Crisis).

We also get a sense of the tension between justice-first Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the throat-punch-now-ask-questions-later Batwoman (Ruby Rose). Beyond that, the new footage mostly works to remind you that everything is falling apart and things are generally going horrible, for everyone, in every universe, ever. “This threat brings the annihilation of all life,” intones The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), whose evil counterpart The Anti-Monitor (also Garrett) is causing the Crisis in the first place.

Check out the trailer below. Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off with Supergirl on December 8. For more on the five-part crossover, here is the first trailer, details on six mystery characters joining the fray, and Audrey Marie Anderson telling us what it’s like for Lyla Michaels to finally get her own super-suit.