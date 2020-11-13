Criterion Collection’s February 2021 Titles Include Paranoid Thrillers and Neo-Realist Gems

Didja know that your PlayStation 5 consoles can play blu-rays? For those of you lucky enough to snag one of those new consoles, why not christen them with some of the best home video releases money can buy? I’m talking, of course, about the Criterion Collection, that long-running physical media imprint that takes classic, important films and gives them the absolute best packages you’ll ever accrue, from the transfer to the special features to the delicious cover art. We’ve got the intel on what you can expect to be added to the collection in February 2021, and there are some treasures.

First, Alan J. Pakula‘s classic of 1970s paranoid thriller cinema The Parallax View, starring a very handsome Warren Beatty. We’ve got another huge movie star performance in Smooth Talk, directed by Joyce Chopra and featuring a breakthrough turn from Laura Dern. Ousmane Sembène delivers a piece of Senegalese colonialism satire in the incendiary Mandabi. And we’ve got not one, but two neo-realistic masterpieces from Ramin Bahrani: Man Push Cart and Chop Shop.

Check out all the February 2021 Criterion Collection release dates, special features, cover arts, and more below. For more, here’s what they’re giving us January 2021.