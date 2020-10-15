Criterion Collection’s January 2021 Titles: Bob Dylan, ‘Boards, and Buñuel

The Criterion Collection is, simply, a film-lover’s dream. Even if you’re primarily a streaming person, there’s just nothing like cracking open one of these blu-ray bad boys, poring over the awesome cover art, booklet full of essays, beautiful disc transfer, and luxurious special features. It’s like cinema Christmas morning every time — and their newest titles for the January 2021 season makes it like cinema Christmas New Year’s.

Martin Scorsese continues his Criterion domination with a package of his Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (love when a title tells you everything). We’ve also got the exquisite, heartbreaking skateboarding documentary Minding the Gap from Bing Liu. On the fictional filmmaking side, we’ve got Larisa Shepitko‘s The Ascent, a gripping, haunting, beautiful bleak look at World War II traumas. And we’ve got a three-film set of that wicked surrealist Luis Buñuel, including The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, The Phantom of Liberty, and That Obscure Object of Desire. Hope you left cinema Santa, um, cinema milk and cinema cookies? Sorry, this got away from me.

