Here’s What’s Coming to the Criterion Collection September 2020

Nuclear Take: I like good movies! As such, I’m a huge fan of the Criterion Collection, that home video label devoted to taking the best and most eclectic fare in cinema and giving them beyond-handsome Blu-ray packages with perfect specs and special features (they also have an incredible streaming channel!). The company just announced their September 2020 slate, and I’m here for all of it.

David Lynch‘s The Elephant Man might be the splashiest of the new releases, and this film joins other Criterion treatments of his work like Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Eraserhead. This black-and-white drama, only his second film, is a highly emotional, beautiful, and refreshingly mainstream-ish offering from the auteur, featuring a career-best performance from John Hurt. Martin Scorsese has also offered his third installment in his wonderful World Cinema Project, collecting six remarkable films from across the globe. French provocateur Claire Denis gets a title, Italian political activist-filmmaker Francesco Rosi gets a title — and in my personal favorite one-two, Jules Dassin gets two gritty, tough, procedural crime thrillers with two impeccable blu-ray transfers. You know Film Daddy’s buying those two day one! Also, sorry for that sentence.

Check out all the wonderful cover arts, official Criterion-penned synopses, and tech-nerdy specs for September 2020’s additions to the Criterion Collection below. For more on the best the film label has to offer, here’s their free, essential movies from Black voices.