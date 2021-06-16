Last week, the Criterion Collection announced their Melvin Van Peebles: Four Films box set, which includes four of his iconic films. Even more great films are joining the Collection thanks to the fully-revealed September slate. From modern classics to Italian surrealism, any film lover is sure to find the perfect movie.

First to be released is a 2K restoration of Neil Jordan’s Oscar-nominated noir Mona Lisa, followed up by Gina Prince-Bythewood’s breakthrough romance Love & Basketball in 4K. Hong Kong auteur Johnnie To will also join the Collection with a 4K restoration of Thrown Down, a film never released before on home video. Finally, the haunting family drama The Damned by director Luchino Visconti gets a 2K restoration from the Collection.

Check out the September 2021 Criterion Collection release dates, special features, cover arts, and more below. To learn more about these new additions or to preorder your copies, visit the Criterion website.

Mona Lisa (09/14)

The brilliant breakthrough film by writer-director Neil Jordan journeys into the dark heart of the London underworld to weave a gripping, noir-infused love story. Bob Hoskins received a multitude of honors—including an Oscar nomination—for his touchingly vulnerable, not-so-tough-guy portrayal of George, recently released from prison and hired by a sinister mob boss (Michael Caine) to chauffeur call girl Simone (Cathy Tyson, in a celebrated performance) between high-paying clients. George’s fascination with the elegant, enigmatic Simone leads him on a dangerous quest through the city’s underbelly, where love is a weakness to be exploited and betrayed. Jordan’s colorful dialogue and eye for evocatively surreal details lend a dreamlike sheen to Mona Lisa, an unconventionally romantic tale of damaged people searching for tenderness in an unforgiving world.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

• 2K digital restoration, supervised by director Neil Jordan and director of photography Roger Pratt, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

• Audio commentary from 1997 featuring Jordan and actor Bob Hoskins

• New conversation with Jordan and actor Cathy Tyson, moderated by critic Ryan Gilbey

• Interviews from 2015 with screenwriter David Leland and producer Stephen Woolley

• Interview with Jordan and Hoskins from the 1986 Cannes Film Festival

• English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

• PLUS: An essay by Gilbey

Love & Basketball (09/21)

Sparks fly both on and off the court in this groundbreaking feature debut by writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), which elevated the coming-of-age romance by giving honest expression to the challenges female athletes face in a world that doesn’t see them as equal. Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs. Predator) and Omar Epps (Higher Learning) make for one of the most iconic screen couples of the 2000s as the basketball-obsessed next-door neighbors who find love over flirtatious pickup games, fall apart under the strain of high-pressure college hoops and families, and drift in and out of each other’s lives as they pursue their twin aspirations of playing professionally. Aided by stellar supporting performances and an eclectic R&B soundtrack, Love & Basketball captures the intoxicating passions, heartbreaking setbacks, and sky-high ambitions that mark a young woman’s journey to the top of her game and to lasting love.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

• New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director Gina Prince-Bythewood, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

• Audio commentary from 2000 featuring Prince-Bythewood and actor Sanaa Lathan

• Playing for Your Heart, a new making-of documentary featuring Prince-Bythewood, Lathan, actors Omar Epps and Alfre Woodard, Reggie Rock Bythewood, and basketball adviser Colleen Matsuhara

• Editing “Love & Basketball,” a new program featuring Bythewood and editor Terilyn A. Shropshire

• New conversation on the film’s impact among Prince-Bythewood, founding WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes, and writer-producer-actor Lena Waithe

• Audition tape excerpts and six deleted scenes

• Three short films by Prince-Bythewood: Stitches (1991), Progress (1997), and Bowl of Pork (1997), with a new introduction by Prince-Bythewood

• Trailer

• English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

• PLUS: An essay by author Roxane Gay

Throw Down (09/21)

One of the most personal films by the prolific Hong Kong auteur Johnnie To is a thrilling love letter to both the cinema of Akira Kurosawa and the art and philosophy of judo. Amid the neon-drenched nightclubs and gambling dens of Hong Kong’s nocturnal underworld, the fates of three wandering souls—a former judo champion now barely scraping by as an alcoholic bar owner (Louis Koo), a young fighter (Aaron Kwok) intent on challenging him, and a singer (Cherrie Ying) chasing dreams of stardom—collide in an operatic explosion of human pain, ambition, perseverance, and redemption. Paying offbeat homage to Kurosawa’s debut feature, Sanshiro Sugata, To scrambles wild comedy, flights of lyrical surrealism, and rousing martial-arts action into what is ultimately a disarmingly touching ode to the healing power of friendship.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

• New 4K digital restoration, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

• Interview from 2004 with director Johnnie To

• New interviews with coscreenwriter Yau Nai-hoi, composer Peter Kam, and film scholars David Bordwell and Caroline Guo

• Short making-of documentary from 2004 featuring To and actors Louis Koo, Aaron Kwok, Cherrie Ying, and Tony Leung Ka-fai

• Trailer

• New English subtitle translation

• PLUS: An essay by film critic Sean Gilman

Melvin Van Peebles: Four Films (09/28)

Director, writer, composer, actor, and one-man creative revolutionary Melvin Van Peebles jolted American independent cinema to new life with his explosive stylistic energy and unfiltered expression of Black consciousness. Though he undeniably altered the course of film history with the anarchic Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, that pop-culture bombshell is just one piece of a remarkably varied career that has also encompassed forays into European art cinema (The Story of a Three Day Pass), mainstream Hollywood comedy (Watermelon Man), and Broadway musicals (Don’t Play Us Cheap). Each facet of Van Peebles’s renegade genius is on display in this collection of four films, a tribute to a transformative artist whose caustic social observation, radical formal innovation, and uncompromising vision established a new cinematic model for Black creative independence. Also included in the set is Baadasssss!, a chronicle of the production of Sweet Sweetback made by Van Peebles’s son Mario Van Peebles—and starring the younger Van Peebles as Melvin.

The Damned (09/28)

The most savagely subversive film by the iconoclastic auteur Luchino Visconti employs the mechanics of deliriously stylized melodrama to portray Nazism’s total corruption of the soul. In the wake of Hitler’s ascent to power, the wealthy industrialist von Essenbeck family and their associates—including the scheming social climber Friedrich (Dirk Bogarde), the incestuous matriarch Sophie (Ingrid Thulin), and the perversely cruel heir Martin (Helmut Berger, memorably donning Dietrich-like drag in his breakthrough role)—descend into a self-destructive spiral of decadence, greed, perversion, and all-consuming hatred as they vie for power, over the family business and over one another. The heightened performances and Visconti’s luridly expressionistic use of Technicolor conjure a garish world of decaying opulence in which one family’s downfall comes to stand for the moral rot of a nation.

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

• New 2K digital restoration by the Cineteca di Bologna and Institut Lumière, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

• Alternate Italian-language soundtrack

• Interview from 1970 with director Luchino Visconti about the film

• Archival interviews with actors Helmut Berger, Ingrid Thulin, and Charlotte Rampling

• Visconti: Man of Two Worlds, a 1969 behind-the-scenes documentary

• New interview with scholar Stefano Albertini about the sexual politics of the film

• New English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

• PLUS: An essay by scholar D. A. Miller

