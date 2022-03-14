This week marks Critical Role’s 7th Anniversary. It seems like it was only yesterday that this beloved group of Dungeons & Dragons nerds sat down to livestream their first campaign. But no. Seven years, 3 campaigns, and 1 season of the animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, have gone by. And on Monday, March 14, to celebrate this important occasion, Critical Role launched on its YouTube channel another of their State of the Role videos to reveal to their fans – affectionately referred to as critters – some exciting programming updates they have in store.

The State of the Role video begins with cast member and company CEO Travis Willingham, cast member and Creative Director Marisha Ray, and cast member and one of the most inspirational Dungeon Masters, Matthew Mercer, sitting on the sofa in the studio. Ray is the one who does the honors of revealing the two main programming news. The first update is an Exandria Unlimited spinoff titled Exandria Unlimited: Kymal. For those who don’t know, Exandria Unlimited was a mini 8-episode campaign that aired during the break between campaign 2 and the current campaign 3.

In this two-part adventure, Robbie Daymond’s character, the bard known by his stage name Dorian Storm, flees with his brother Cyrus, who has a bounty on his head, from Marquet to Tal’Dorei. There, he reunites with his friends, The Crown Keepers, and tries to lay low in the seedy casino town of Kymal, which unsurprisingly, leads to the group attempting a casino heist. Exandria Unlimited: Kymal will be bringing back the other Exandria Unlimited Veterans which includes Mercer as Dariax, Aimee Carrero as Opal, Anjali Bhimani as Fy’ra Rai, and Aabria Iyengar as DM. In addition, this adventure will also feature Erica Lindbeck as the newest addition to the party.

The second programming update is one that had been teased before in previous State of the Role, but now it is finally official. 4-Sided Dive will be Critical Role’s new monthly talk show. Similar to the discontinued Talks Machina, this new show will feature discussions that pertain to the current campaign and its characters as well as party games and some other fun shenanigans. The roundtable discussion will be between four guests, and on each episode, the guests will have to roll the dice to decide who will be taking on the role of Tavern Keeper, a host of sorts, and thus steer the show in an impromptu fashion. During the episode, fan questions will be pulled from the Tower of Inquiry, a “Chenga” tower that yields some serious consequences if someone happens to topple it.

Both episodes of Exandria Unlimited: Kymal will air back-to-back, on Thursday, March 31st, and on Friday, April 1st at 7 pm Pacific on Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube. The VOD of Part 1 will become available on YouTube on Monday, April 4th and Part 2 on Tuesday, April 5th. The podcast for each part will be released on a one-week delay. As for the talk show 4-Sided Dive, it will air on the first Tuesday of every month with its premiere set for April 5th at 7 pm Pacific. The VODs for the show will become available on YouTube on the Wednesday following the livestream.

Do not miss Critical Role’s 7-Year Anniversary show which is taking place this Thursday, March 17, at 7 pm Pacific, and is being simulcast in select theaters throughout the nation, with three additional screenings happening in Brazil. Check out the latest State of the Role video below:

