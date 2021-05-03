The upcoming CSI sequel show CSI: Vegas is getting more of the old gang back together, as Deadline has revealed that original CSI cast member Paul Guilfoyle will be reprising the role of Detective Jim Brass for the new CBS series and is currently slated to appear in two episodes. Additionally, Jamie McShane (Bloodline, Mank) will be joining the series in a recurring capacity.

Guilfoyle's confirmed return comes on the heels of the exciting news that a new CSI spinoff series is officially happening — but not a limited series, as had been originally rumored. CSI: Vegas will serve as a sequel to the flagship CSI show, helmed by none other than William Petersen and Jorja Fox, who played fan favorites (and eventual couple) Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. In addition to Petersen, Fox and Guilfoyle, Wallace Langham also reprises his role of David Hodges from the original show.

McShane will play new character Anson Wix, a civil attorney and something of a scrapper who now has his own practice after years of hard work. The remaining ensemble for CSI: Vegas will be filled out by previously announced cast members Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. CSI: Vegas will “open a new chapter” in Las Vegas, the city that started the CSI franchise. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Jason Tracey (Elementary, Burn Notice) will serve as executive producer and showrunner while Uta Briesewitz (Stranger Things, Westworld) will direct the first episode and serve as an executive producer on the first episode.

There's no confirmation of a premiere date yet, but keep checking back with Collider for more news as we have it.

