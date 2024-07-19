The Big Picture Curious Caterer Mysteries returns for a fifth installment, "Drumstick Drama," airing in fall 2024.

Goldy Berry, played by Nikki DeLoach, is back solving a murder mystery at an album rerelease concert.

The upcoming film promises to satisfy mystery-loving audiences with drama and intrigue.

Care for another round? The Hallmark Channel is officially returning to the beloved Curious Caterer Mysteries series for a fifth installment. The upcoming Curious Caterer: Drumstick Drama is slated to be hitting television screens as soon as fall of 2024. The project, which is set to kick off its three-week production in Vancouver on July 28, will be backed not only by Hallmark but also by the Canada-based production company Timeless Pictures.

The Curious Caterer Mysteries have been in high demand from audiences since the Hallmark franchise debuted in April 2022. Its initial television film Dying for Chocolate followed a Colorado caterer named Goldy Berry who found herself joining forces with a local detective in order to solve the mysterious death of her friend. Like many Hallmark Mysteries protagonists before her, Goldy soon discovers that she has a natural knack for sleuthing — a talent that would spawn additional Curious Caterer installments including Grilling Season, Fatal Vows, Foiled Plans, and now Drumstick Drama.

The longtime actress behind Goldy Berry, Nikki DeLoach, has been confirmed to be renewing her role for Drumstick Drama. Other returning cast members include Andrew Walker as Detective Tom Schultz, Lochlyn Munro as Dr. Richard Korman, Jaycie Dotin as Marla Maguire, and Fire Country’s Riley Davis as Detective Mason Kildea.

What Will ‘Drumstick Drama’ Be About?

Hallmark Mysteries fans, you’re in luck — Goldy Berry’s newest case officially has a synopsis. Drumstick Drama opens with Goldy’s discovery that she has scheduled catering gig for an album rerelease concert at the same time as her anticipated first date with Detective Tom Schultz. Goldy finds herself running back and forth between commitments before finally getting a moment alone with Tom...right as the concert’s lead singer is electrocuted onstage. It isn’t long before Goldy once again finds herself at the heart of an unsolvable murder mystery. This time, it’s a murder that she was directly present for — but is that enough for her to track down its culprit?

However Goldy’s next case unfolds, the creators behind Drumstick Drama seem confident that the upcoming installment will both satisfy and puzzle its mystery-loving audiences. “We’re excited to be giving the Curious Caterer franchise fans another amazing movie to add to their watchlist,” Ben C. Silverman, the president of Timeless Pictures, informed Deadline Friday morning. “We hope we can bring the drama that our audience loves and a crime scene that will have our amateur sleuths out there stumped.”

Drumstick Drama will be released by Hallmark Mysteries in the fall of 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Drumstick Drama and any other Hallmark Mysteries.