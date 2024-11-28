In September, Netflix teased a new project with Cyberpunk 2077's developer, CD Projekt Red during Geeked Week. Now, we know what that latest project would entail as it has been revealed that it will be another Cyberpunk 2077 animated show. Back in 2022, Netflix released the game's first adaptation, titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and it was a massive success as it received numerous award nominations and was highly praised by fans and critics alike. So it's no surprise that the Polish video game company would like to expand this video game IP once more.

The news was revealed on CD Projekt Red's Q3 2024 Earnings report, where it teased the upcoming animation project with Netflix. It's currently unknown if this project will be a second season for the highly successful animated series or if it will focus on a new set of characters. In addition, a release date remains hidden from the public.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a Japanese animated Netflix series starring Zach Aguilar (Demon Slayer) and Emi Lo (Dragon Ball Daima). The show takes place in the dystopian city called Night City, where it follows David Martinez (Aguilar) as he decides to become an edgerunner after losing his mother in a drive-by shooting. The show received a perfect critics' score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, while fans gave it a 95% \ rating. Since its release in September 2022, the show landed at 8th place on Netflix's Top 10 charts, generating over 14 million hours viewed, and remained on the streaming giant's Top 10 charts for four weeks straight.

What To Watch If You Enjoy 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners'

There hasn't been another Cyberpunk 2077 project since Edgerunners' release. Fortunately, there have been plenty of video games that have been transformed into great TV and film adaptations, as well as shows that are set in this futuristic setting. If you like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for its animation and emotional story, then Arcane could be a show to watch. Based on League of Legends, Arcane tells a story about a conflict between two cities and the shattered sisterhood between two characters. In addition, it has two seasons that have finished recently.

If you like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for its cyberpunk setting, then titles like Ghost in the Shell, Alita Battle Angel, Akira, and Blade Runner are worth a watch, as not only do they have futuristic aesthetics, but they also pull you into these technologically advanced places that look perfect on the outside, while dark secrets lurk within.

Lastly, if you just like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners because it adapts a popular video game, then consider watching HBO's The Last of Us or Prime Video's Fallout. These shows not only capture the spirit of their source material but they're highly loved and praised by fans and critics alike, with many viewers admitting that they've given the video game a try after watching those shows.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available to stream on Netflix.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Release Date September 13, 2022 Cast Aoi Yuki , Kenichiro Ohashi , Kenjiro Tsuda , Kazuhiko Inoue Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

