As announced by CD Projekt Red earlier this week, the newest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 has just gone live, bringing with it extensive Patch Notes and the game's first free DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 has released numerous patches and hotfixes since its release back in December of 2020, with Patch 1.3 being the first major patch that the game has received since June's Patch 1.23. A day before the patch went live, a livestream was held where Miles Tost and Patrick Mills discussed Patch 1.3 and the DLC in greater detail. The patch is pretty sizable, coming in at 34 GB in size and with over 500 changes to balance, quality of life improvements, and bug fixes.

Some of these changes included in the patch are detection time from enemies are now dependent on difficulty, the minimap is more zoomed out while driving so it is easier to navigate, pricing adjustments for cyberware, a number of functionality changes to perks, and fixes for nearly 100 missions and quests.

Also included in the patch are the first pieces of DLC coming to Cyberpunk 2077 since its release. The DLC includes an alternative appearance for Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhand that can be equipped in the Settings as well as the Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket and Luminescent Punk Jacket for V and a new car, the Archer Quartz "Bandit".

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open world action-RPG that takes players to, as the name would imply, the cyberpunk Night City in 2077. Taking the role of the mercenary V, you will be able to explore the sprawling megacity and the Badlands just beyond its walls, doing dirty jobs and trying to save your own life.

Upon the game's initial release in December, players found themselves with a game that was extremely buggy and had loads of technical issues. These issues were so bad on PlayStation 4 that Sony removed the game from purchase on their online store, with it only returning in June.

Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to release a next gen upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but it will be free for all owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X versions. The full Patch Notes for Patch 1.3 are linked down below.

