The Big Picture Daisy Ridley is excited to return as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars movie, but she hasn't read the new script yet.

Ridley sees the new project as a chance to evolve her craft while returning to familiar territory, bringing both excitement and new challenges.

The Star Wars movie will follow Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order after defeating Emperor Palpatine.

As a galaxy far, far away prepares for its next chapter, fans are eagerly anticipating Daisy Ridley's return as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars movie, rumored to be titled New Jedi Order. In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, for her upcoming movie Young Woman and the Sea, Ridley opened up about her excitement and the challenges she's anticipating ahead of reigniting the lightsaber. Continuing a beloved franchise like Star Wars involves a delicate balance of offering fans what they love while introducing fresh elements to keep the story from getting stale.

For Ridley, the new project represents both a return to familiar territory and an opportunity to evolve her craft as an actor. "I feel like every job I've done, I have challenged myself in a way, and oftentimes it's not presented until you're there, and you think, 'Oh my God.' For instance, Young Woman and the Sea, the scene between me and Tilda [Cobham-Hervey] as Trudy and Meg [is] really the lowest point of the movie," she explained. "I was really nervous about doing the scene and knew it would be difficult, and then there's a stamina you have to continue to do, because you're continuing to do the scene, so you're discovering things as you go, it's all an adventure."

Ridley also mentioned that she has yet to read the finished script for the new film. "That has not changed yet," Ridley said when asked if she'd seen the script, "but it is imminently about to change." Her journey as Rey has been one of profound growth, both for the character and the actress. Reflecting on her previous experiences, she highlighted the excitement of returning to a familiar role while embracing new challenges. Ridley continued, saying:

"So this one feels the same because I'm playing a character I’ve played before, but it's different because it's been many years. I would hope I'm coming back as a richer artist, but also I'm in different hands, so that's interesting and new. A different story. So that I think will be a discovery as we go on."

What Will Daisy Ridley's New 'Star Wars' Movie Be About?

The new film is confirmed to pick up after the events of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, which effectively functioned as a sequel to the climactic end of the Skywalker Saga. Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, confirmed that the film will introduce an all-new era of the Star Wars timeline. The new installment will follow Rey as she works to rebuild the Jedi Order now that her grandfather Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and the sinister First Order have been defeated.

Directing the movie is Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker known for her impactful documentary work. Obaid-Chinoy recently made her first collaboration with Disney by directing two episodes of Ms. Marvel (2022), which showed her ability to bring larger-than-life characters to the screen. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is also hard at work on the screenplay for the film following the departure of Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.

Fans can revisit Rey's previous adventures in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, all available to stream on Disney+, as they await the next thrilling chapter in Rey's journey.

