The Big Picture Bullseye will wear a comic-accurate costume in the new season of Daredevil: Born Again, making a powerful entrance.

Daredevil: Born Again has undergone a creative overhaul after Marvel decided to go back to the drawing board.

The show will feature the return of familiar characters like Wilson Fisk and The Punisher, but probably not the Daredevil-She-Hulk dynamic.

Since filming of highly anticipated Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again resumed last January, fans have been all over it in order to find out anything they can about the show. As production resumed after a weekend off, new set photos revealed the dream trio back together again, but what piqued everyone’s interest were the stunt performers. They were shooting an action sequence which revealed that Daredevil villain Bullseye (who will be played once again by Wilson Bethel) will wear the same costume that he sports in the comic books.

The photo reveals that Bullseye will probably launch an attack after Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) exit the fictional Hell’s Kitcken bar Josie’s. They might have gone there for drinks, and by the looks of it the night will not end well. Additionally, since the show has just started filming, there’s a chance we’re seeing photos of the very first appearance of Bullseye in the new season – and it seems like he’ll make a heck of an entrance.

Even though it was expected that Bullseye would have this comic-accurate costume – Daredevil has established itself as one of the more down-to-earth Marvel installments – there was always a chance that the villain would sport a different look like they did way back when Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) played the character in 2005’s Daredevil. Then again, the character had already been introduced as an army vet back in Season 3 and had quite a long but unfinished arc.

What Happened Behind-the-Scenes In 'Daredevil: Born Again?'

Close

Bethel is yet another cast member to be brought back to the show after Disney moved its Marvel content from Netflix. Even though we’re still short on details, it’s great to know that Marvel Studios seems to be happy with the story after changing the writing team of the series. Daredevil: Born Again’s creative overhaul is just one of many taking place inside the Marvel offices. After a less-than-stellar performance from their movies at the box office in 2023, mega-producer Kevin Feige and his massive team decided to go back to the drawing board and find new approaches for their upcoming titles in order to win back audiences.

Aside from the main trio and Bethel, Daredevil: Born Again will also feature the return of Vincent D’Onofrio (Echo) as Wilson Fisk and Jon Bernthal (The Bear) as The Punisher. Previous set photos also confirmed that Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) will play a new love interest of the title character – which, in turn, suggests that the Daredevil and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) dynamic will not have a follow-up in the new series.

Disney+ is yet to reveal a release window for Daredevil: Born Again. You can check out the set images below: