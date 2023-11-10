The Big Picture David Fincher's latest film, The Killer, was a hit for Netflix, following their previous successes with Mank and Mindhunter.

Netflix's Head of Film Scott Stuber confirmed plans for further collaboration with Fincher, praising his talent and ability to work in different mediums.

Fincher's film Mank received critical acclaim and nominations at the Academy Awards.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the grand reopening of the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, where Fincher's latest film will show, Stuber confirmed that plans were afoot for further collaboration with Fincher when questioned if the pair had any plans for projects in the near future, explaining, "Of course. Yeah, I mean, we have a lot in development with him," Stuber enthused. "He's a Netflix treasure in a lot of ways. I mean, he really amplified the company, brought it to life, was one of the first artists, if not the first, to really say, “I'm willing to make my stories here.” So he's someone we have a lot of film and television that are really interesting in both places." Adding that one of the key talents Fincher possesses is the ability to work in different mediums for Netflix, Stuber professed that he was excited to continue collaborating with a person who "aspires for greatness", and that Netflix would "always want to be in business" with someone like that. Stuber went on to say:

"He's one of the best people at both mediums in our whole business, right? So, whatever he wants to do in either of those, we are excited. He's just so talented. He is so thorough, so precise. He's really great. What I love about him is I love how he wants to make everyone better. He wants to aspire for greatness, and that's always someone you admire and want to be in business with."

What David Fincher Films are Made by Netflix?

To date, David Fincher has made two feature films with Netflix: Mank and The Killer. Mank explores the life and career of Herman J. Mankiewicz, a renowned screenwriter, and is particularly focused on his involvement in writing the screenplay for the classic 1941 film Citizen Kane, which is considered one of the greatest movies in cinematic history. The film was nominated for ten Academy Awards, winning two—Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. Fincher's most recent film was The Killer, which featured Michael Fassbender as an assassin on the run after a botched hit. Although reviews weren't as kind as those of Mank, the film was still well received, with praise going to the performances of Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

Stay tuned for more news about Fincher's next Netflix feature, and check out The Killer which is streaming now.

Image via Netflix The Killer (2023) After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director David Fincher Cast Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton Rating R Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Action

