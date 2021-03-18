The new CW pilot is inspired by the Brian Michael Bendis comic of the same name.

The Arrowverse’s quest for expansion continues with the Ava DuVernay-produced CW superhero series Naomi, which adds Power actress Kaci Walfall as its lead. The announcement arrives just as the production prepares for the pilot, which will determine whether the young hero will indeed lead a new series for the CW.

The sixteen-year-old will play the title character, who’s officially described as “an effortlessly cool and confident high school student” that isn’t afraid to embrace her “AP-student, comic book–loving nerdiness”. After a supernatural event leads to the discovery of her powers within, Naomi pursues her hidden (very superhero-like) destiny. Naomi marks Walfall’s first major leading role after appearing in Army Wives, Person of Interest, and most recently, Power.

Joining Walfall as series regulars are Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Alexander Wraith as Dee, Cranston Johnson (Euphoria) as Zumbado, and newcomer Camila Moreno as Lourdes. DuVernay is executive producing alongside Jill Blankenship (Arrow) to bring recent DC Comic creation to life on the small screen. A crossover with Superman & Lois or other Arrow-verse-related shows remains to be seen despite the behind-the-scenes connections.

Based on Brian Michael Bendis’ recent DC Comics effort Naomi: Season One from 2019, the series has been a hit critically and financially, serving as his strongest original creation for the publisher yet. Naomi most recently joined DC’s leading superhero team in Bendis’ Justice League #59, the first of his newly-released run. If the pilot plays well for the studio and a series is ordered, this may be one of the quickest turnarounds from comic to live-action adaptation.

Naomi has yet to secure a premiere date. Stay tuned and we'll share more Naomi updates and the project develops.

