The Big Picture Get ready for a wild ride with Deadpool & Wolverine, as they join forces in the MCU for a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Marvel fans can now pre-order the first Funko Pops from the film, showcasing comic-accurate designs for both Deadpool and Wolverine.

With a release date set for July 26, 2024, the multiversal chaos is sure to shake up the MCU like never before.

For Marvel fans, the most anticipated film this year is Deadpool & Wolverine. After almost a decade away from the big screen, two of the most popular characters from the Fox X-Men universes are joining the MCU in a grand and hilarious fashion. The second trailer just dropped for the crazy multiverse adventure. Also, it wouldn’t be a Marvel movie without new toys and Funko Pops, and the popular toy company just unveiled their first Pop figures for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The first two Pops in this heroic line are of the title frenemies. Ryan Renold’s Deadpool doesn’t look that much different from the previous endless amount of comic book Pops of the Merc With a Mouth. The red and black suit with a brown utility belt remains very comic-accurate. However, what’s exciting about this line is, that this is the first time Marvel fans will see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in his comic-accurate yellow and blue armor. This new Pop rebels in that fact, while also giving us the best look yet at Wolverine’s classic mask.

This is something that hasn’t been seen in any of the trailers. Both Deadpool and Wolverine are ready for battle, with the former showing his signature katana blades and his “best friend” bearing his killer claws. Since it's Funko, there’s bound to be a countless number of variant figures of these two X-Men. For example, the second trailer showed off Wolverine's muscles, going sleeveless. Expect that, along with other characters like the film’s villain Cassandra Nova, to get Pops as we get closer to Deadpool & Wolverine’s release.

What Is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ About?

In the wake of Disney buying 20th Century Fox, Deadpool & Wolverine will see Wade Wilson coming out of retirement as Deadpool, recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) introduced in Loki, to save the MCU from a multiversal threat. However, this vulgar Marvel hero can’t do it alone, and he seeks help from Wolverine for the ultimate hard-R buddy cop comedy. Wolverine’s his usual reluctant and grumpy self, which means these two are going to butt heads a lot. Something that moviegoers are going to eat up. Literally, as Deadpool himself is designing the film’s official popcorn bucket.

Deadpool & Wolverine are unleashing multiverse Chaos on July 26, 2024. The MCU will never be the same. While fans anxiously wait, you can pre-order the film’s first two Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. You can also view the new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine below.