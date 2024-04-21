The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine gets a new poster featuring Wolverine's iconic adamantium claws.

A new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine will be released this week.

The new poster plays on the filtration between Deadpool & Wolverine, as the merc gently brushes his fingers against Wolverine's claws.

Promotion for the MCU’s only feature film in 2024 is officially ramping up. The official Marvel Studios X/Twitter account revealed a new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine, which showcases Deadpool poking Wolverine’s claws with his finger. The post also revealed that the second official trailer will be released tomorrow. It’s now been more than two months since the unveiling of the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer at the Super Bowl, and marketing has been mostly radio silent since then. Now, with just over three months until the movie hits theaters, a second trailer is imminent.

The first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer broke the record for the most viewed trailer of all time, racking up 365 million views in the first 24 hours after its release. However, the first trailer also featured none of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, outside the final seconds, which tease him stabbing Wade in the gut with his claws. Ryan Reynolds also posted a short teaser that pays homage to the Deadpool 2 post-credit scene, where Deadpool tells Wolverine to be ready for the day he calls him to get back in the saddle. Thankfully for Marvel fans, when that day came several years ago, Jackman was there to answer the call. Based on the teaser Reynolds posted alongside the poster, it appears the second trailer will heavily feature the second titular character, Jackman’s iconic Wolverine.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

Image via Marvel Studios

While the award for most notable MCU debuts goes to Reynolds and Jackman, there are several former Deadpool and X-Men stars confirmed to be making their first MCU appearance alongside Deadpool and Wolverine. Karan Soni will return as Wade’s taxi driver Dopinder, and Deadpool's fiancée Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) will reprise her role, despite dying at the beginning of Deadpool 2. Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Tom Wambsgans, will also appear as the TVA agent who goes by Paradox. Several X-force team members such as Lewis Tan’s Shatterstar and Rob Delaney’s Peter will also reprise their roles. Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna are back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio, respectively.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently set to release in theaters July 26, 2024. See the new poster above and stay tuned for the new trailer.