In anticipation for the impending release of Death Stranding Director's Cut, a brand new trailer that was edited together by the game's director Hideo Kojima has been released.

Set to the song "Goliath" by Woodkid, the nearly five-minute trailer showcases many events from the game's narrative as well as some of the new features that were showcased during the Opening Night Live showcase at Gamescom 2021. There was also a shot of a conspicuous red liquid being injected into a test tube. Thanks to a series Kojima tweets, we now know that this is Sam's "blood urine." "That weapon is the most powerful for BT. There is a sacrifice to be made in order to get the blood urine out," said Kojima. He also said "sorry if you're eating" when referencing the blood urine, so that's thoughtful of him. In another tweet about the trailer, Kojima gave some insight to the creative process of putting the trailer together and how it holds a greater connection to the story than one might assume.

Kojima explains that while the trailer might be over 4 minutes and 40 seconds long, it was created to represent the three minutes that Hartman spends looking for his family. Hartman is a major character in Death Stranding who constantly stops and recents his heart on a three minute interval so that he might look for the souls of his family when he is dead and his spirit goes to one of the beaches that exist in the world. The trailer ends by showcasing all of the new music that will also be added to this edition of the game. These include two songs from Woodkid, "Path" by Apocalyptica, three songs from Biting Elbows, the band of Hardcore Henry and Nobody director Ilya Naishuller, and Midge Ure's "Flagile."

The Director's Cut title is a bit of a misnomer, something that Kojima himself has pointed out. The Metal Gear creator has made it clear that the original release had all the content that he wanted to include and this re-release is added content rather than putting stuff back in. Along with blood urine (sorry for repeating it) and the new songs, the game's new content will include changes to the UI, new delivery supports, equipment, vehicles, and weapons, new virtual missions (no, not the Virtuous Mission), new areas and missions, and "expanded storylines."

Death Stranding was originally released on November 8, 2019 and has since sold over 5 million copies across PlayStation and PC. Death Stranding Director's Cut will release on September 24 and be available on PlayStation 5.

You can watch the Death Stranding Director's Cut Official Final Trailer down below.

