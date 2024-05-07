The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3, 2024, with Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Miranda Cosgrove returning to the beloved franchise.

New additions to the cast include Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara, along with directors Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage at the helm.

Illumination has shared a new poster featuring one giant minion chomping down on another.

Minions rise — marketing is ramping up with less than two months until the premiere of the next chapter in Gru's story. Along with a new trailer, the official Despicable Me 4 X account unveiled a new poster that shows a large, one-eyed minion biting down on another smaller minion inside its mouth. Despicable Me 4 will mark the sixth installment in the franchise, which has received four films in its main series as well as two spin-offs, Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film is currently set to release in theaters on July 3, 2024.

Steve Carell is returning to Despicable Me 4 to play the iconic Gru, Kristen Wiig will reprise her role as Gru's wife, Lucy Wilde, and iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove is back as Margo. New additions to the cast include Will Ferrell as Maxime Le Mal, Joey King as Poppy, Sofia Vergara as Valentina, and Madison Polan as Agnes, in addition to Stephen Colbert and Chloe Fineman coming on board in undisclosed roles. Chris Renaud, director of Despicable Me 1 and 2, is back to helm the fourth film, and Patrick Delage, who previously worked on animation for the first two films, will make his feature directorial debut alongside Renaud.

What Else Does Illumination Have in the Works?

Image via Illumination

It's been a strong few years for Illumination outside the Minions franchise, with Migration, Sing 2, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie all being released since the start of 2021. The Super Mario Bros. Movie went on to become the second highest-grossing movie of the year with more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, beating out Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, while falling short of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Illumination also has plenty of other projects in the works coming up aside from Despicable Me 4, including a sequel to the Super Mario Bros. cash cow, threequels for The Secret Life of Pets and Sing, a new project titled Big Tree, and an untitled Pharrell Williams film. Illumination has five of the top 15 highest-grossing animated movies of all time — including The Super Mario Bros. Movie at #1 — and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Despicable Me 4 arrives in theaters on July 3, 2024. Check out the new poster above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.