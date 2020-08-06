A New ‘Dirty Dancing’ Is Coming, with Jennifer Grey and Director Jonathan Levine

If you were, by chance, thinking of putting Baby in a corner, DON’T! STOP RIGHT THERE! Because, per a Lionsgate earnings call with CEO Jon Feltheimer (as reported by Deadline), there is officially a new Dirty Dancing film on the books and in the works, with returning star Jennifer Grey coming to act and produce, and new director Jonathan Levine coming to helm.

The original film, released in 1987, stars the late, great Patrick Swayze and Grey as a dancing instructor and his student, who find themselves falling in love via the power of dirty, dirty dancing. The film was a smash hit and cultural phenomenon — Swayze lifting her off the ground, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life,” the aforementioned refusal of putting Baby in a corner — and it makes sense for Lionsgate to give the property another shot in our nostalgia-happy marketplace. On the call, Feltheimer said that “it will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history.”

This won’t be the first revisit to the world of Dirty Dancing. In 2004, we had Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (with Diego Luna!), and in 2017, we had, well, Dirty Dancing, a made-for-TV remake (with Nicole Scherzinger!). But this will be the first new Dirty Dancing work with a returning cast member, Grey. And Levine’s track record as a director is simply sterling; I loved Long Shot to pieces, and think his underrated Warm Bodies has some similar vibes to Dirty Dancing already! Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart) will be writing the screenplay, and while plot details have not been revealed, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Grey head a dance studio that passes the baton to two young new dancers in love.

