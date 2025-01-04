Disney+ is helping ringing in the New Year with some exciting titles premiering on their service this January, kicking off an exciting 2025 for the streaming service. From a new animated Spider-Man series to the thrilling finale of Skeleton Crew, here's a look at the best new shows arriving on Disney+ this month.

'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'

(2025)

Image via Disney

Available: January 10 Genre: Horror, YA Creators: Rob Letterman, Nicholas Stoller, Hilary WInston Cast: David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah M. Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, Francesca Noel

In the fall of 2023, Disney+ revived R.L. Stine's Goosebumps franchise as an all-new original series. However, the 90s live-action series, this new take on the franchise doesn't directly adapt any of the books in Stine's series and instead is a seasonal anthology series. Think American Horror Story but for teenagers.

The second season, titled Goosebumps: The Vanishing, finds siblings Devin (Sam McCarthy) and Cece (Jayden Bartels) spending the summer with their estranged father Anthony (David Schwimmer), who can't seem to get over the disappearance of his brother over 30 years ago. Devin and Cece are soon joined by their friends to investigate their uncle's disappearance, while in the meantime Anthony begins exhibiting some very strange and unusual behavior.

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Episodes 7-8

(2024)

Image via Disney+

Available: January 7, January 134 Genre: Sci-Fi Creators: Christopher Ford and Jon Watts Cast: Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Kyriana Kratter

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the latest live-action series set in a galaxy far, far away, is coming to a close this month on Disney+. Set nine years after the fall of the Empire, four kids, Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), accidentally leave their suburban home planet of At Attin and cross paths with the mysterious force-user Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law). This adventure leads the unlikely group of heroes to cross paths with a dangerous group of space pirates. The final two episodes of the season are directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters) and series co-creator Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

'A Real Bug's Life' Season 2

(2025)

Available: January 15 Genre: Nature DocuSeries Narrated by: Awkwafina

Inspired by the Disney-Pixar classic A Bug's Life, A Real Bug's Life is a nature documentary narrated by Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), which uses state-of-the-art technology to capture footage of insects from around the world. Season 2 will tackle new territories and insects including a tiger beetle in Borne, a damselfly in Britain, and a luna moth in the Smokey Mountains.

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'

(2025)

Image via Marvel Entertainment/Disney+

Available: January 29 Genre: Superhero, Animation Creator: Jeff Trammell Cast: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugen Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, Charlie Cox, Karli Wahlgren, Paul F. Tompkins

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes fans back to Peter Parker's (Hudson Thames) early days as a web-slinger as a freshman at Midtown High School. This new animated series will tell a different story than the one from the MCU, as he'll now be mentored by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) instead of Tony Stark. Peter will now juggle his life being a superhero battling Doc Ock (Hugh Dancy) alongside navigating high school with his friends Nico Monru (Grace Song), Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd), and Harry Osborn (Zeno Robinson).

The animated series will also see the appearances of several other Marvel superheroes and villains, including Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

