It’s a new month, which means new movies and TV shows being added to Disney+. But when it comes to Disney, May isn’t just any old month. May 4th is Star Wars Day, and Disney+ is celebrating in style with the premiere of the new animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a sequel spinoff of The Clone Wars executive produced by Dave Filoni. We won’t have to wait long for the second episode, as that one drops May 7th before new episodes roll out on a weekly basis every Friday throughout May. This month also sees the premiere of the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which finds the crew tackling a production of Beauty and the Beast.

May also sees the highly anticipated premiere of the new live-action film Cruella, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The film – which was directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie – will be available on the streaming service on May 28th through Disney+ Premier Access, which means you’ll have to pay a premium to watch it at home. Otherwise, Cruella will be playing in theaters starting May 28th as well.

As for library titles, the third X-Men movie X-Men: The Last Stand gets added to the Disney+ catalogue this month, as does the sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Available May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 101

A sequel and spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch follows Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch, a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations who take on daring mercenary missions in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

Available May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder (seasons 1-2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot – Episode 104

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102

Available May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso (seasons 1-2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (season 1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (season 15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (season 1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201

Season 2 will see the theater students of East High stage a production of Beauty and the Beast for the spring musical. Miss Jen will lead the cast in an attempt to win a local student theater competition, where they will face off against their rival school, North High.

Big Shot – Episode 105

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103

Available May 21

Disney Big City Greens (season 2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (season 1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (Season 5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (season 6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202

Big Shot – Episode 106

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104

Available May 28

Bluey Shorts (season 2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (season 3, episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (season 1)

Wicked Tuna (season 10 – episodes 1-7)

Cruella

Live-action movie that explores the backstory of the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone). Cruella will be available to stream through Premier Access.

Launchpad

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203

Big Shot – Episode 107

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105

