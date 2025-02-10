Matt and Ross Duffer may be best known for their work together on Stranger Things, but with the duo's Netflix smash hit nearing its end, they're planning to shift their attention from Hawkins to the New Mexico desert with The Boroughs. The new sci-fi series' connections to their 80s-soaked horror show are made plain as it follows a group of misfit residents at an idyllic retirement community who discover a sinister force threatening to steal what time they have left. However, it also shares DNA with an '80s sci-fi classic from director Ron Howard that also heavily focuses on a group of seniors brushing with the otherworldly — Cocoon. While at SCAD TVfest, which Collider's Steve Weintraub was in attendance for, the duo shared their love for the film and lamented how hard it is to find after bringing it up in connection with The Boroughs.

Released in 1985, Cocoon takes place not in New Mexico, but in Florida, where the residents of a local rest home, played by the likes of Wilford Brimley, Don Ameche, and Hume Cronyn, happen upon an alien fountain of youth that restores their bodies and, in turn, their lease on life. While it seems like a normal swimming pool in a disused holiday home, it's given unbelievable restorative powers due to the extraterrestrial Antareans storing their cocooned brethren within it and charging the water with life force. Their ultimate goal is to get home, but that only becomes more complicated when the elderly men discover what's really going on. Though the plot of The Boroughs is very different, the setting of a nursing home-centric sci-fi story is rare and naturally draws them together.

Before Cocoon came up, though, Ross Duffer recounted how their new series came about in the first place. The Boroughs hails from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, whom the Duffers said they brought in as part of their effort to uplift other up-and-coming showrunners with interesting ideas while they serve as producers. Ross went on to tease the series, along with its star-studded cast, while also sharing the story of how everything came together.

"So we've got one called The Boroughs which is... I think Matt said it, that's on Netflix. It has a lot of DNA of Stranger Things, except it's set at a retirement community and the cast is just incredible. It's like Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, and Bill Pullman. And that came about, I just saw... I don't think enough people watched the Dark Crystal show on Netflix. It's because it's like 10 hours of puppets, that's why no one does it. It's like 10 hours of puppets, but I loved it. And then I went to the puppet guys, and I was like 'Do you have any other ideas?' and they said 'I had this old person idea' and I said 'That sounds great!' And that happened, like, really fast."

The Duffer Bros. Wish 'Cocoon' Was Easier To Watch

As for the Cocoon connection, Duffer acknowledged the relative novelty of the sci-fi retirement home concept between that film and The Boroughs. "And it hasn't really been done with a sci-fi setting," he added. "I mean, obviously, we love Cocoon, but it's been a while." The mere mention of Howard's classic spurred Matt to mention the difficulty of actually finding the movie nowadays:

"Cocoon is hard to get access to, did you know though? It's like... there's some rights issues. Anyway, I don't know, good luck finding Cocoon. I bought a DVD and it was like $50. Like a multi-region deep... I don't know. If Ron Howard reads this, please solve this. I'm sure he's trying to. It's very frustrating how difficult it is. Anyway, if you haven't seen Cocoon, it's great."

Occasionally, there are great films that slip through the cracks and become hard to come by due to a lack of distribution on physical media and no dedicated streaming release. It's especially notable for a film like Cocoon, though, considering it came from a big-name director, it was a box office hit with $85.3 million against a budget of only $17.5 million, and it earned two Academy Awards, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Ameche. It even received a sequel in 1988 that brought back most of the old cast, only with Daniel Petrie taking Howard's place behind the camera. However, recent examples, like Tarsem Singh's cult classic The Fall, have proven it's possible to escape this cinema purgatory with enough pressure. Because of its stature, Cocoon may have an even greater chance of one day popping up through something like the Criterion Collection.

Until the day comes that Cocoon is more widely available, audiences can look forward to otherworldly nursing home fun with The Boroughs when it arrives on Netflix. A release date has yet to be set for the series. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates as they come out.