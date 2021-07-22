Warner Bros. released a new set of high-resolution images from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, the upcoming star-studded adaptation of Frank Herbert's original sci-fi novel of the same name. The images are taken straight from Dune’s first official trailer (which follows a teaser trailer), released earlier today.
Villeneuve’s Dune will adapt only the first half of the original novel, but even if co-writer Eric Roth has said that he has written a full treatment for a possible sequel, Warner Bros. hasn't yet officially greenlit Dune 2. However, should the movie prove to be a commercial success, Villeneuve could birth a new movie franchise since the original Dune series written by Herbert spawned six novels, with 16 other books added by authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Considering that Dune is one of the best-selling sci-fi novels of all time, the movie’s success is highly likely.
Dune’s impressive cast includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, DaveBautista as Glossu 'Beast' Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.
After premiering at Venice Film Festival on September 3, Dune will also screen as part of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival before being released theatrically and on HBO Max on October 22. Check the new high-resolution images below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Dune:
A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence–a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential–only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
KEEP READING: 'Dune's Exclusive IMAX Preview Is Coming This Month to a Theater Near You
The Hulu series will be co-written by Park.