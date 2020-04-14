New ‘Dune’ Images Take Us Further into Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic

On the heels of yesterday’s first image from Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s sci-fi novel Dune, we now have images of the rest of the cast. For those unfamiliar with the book, the story is set in the distant future and follows young prince Paul Atreides as he navigates the various forces at work trying to control his planet’s valuable resource, Melange, which allows for space travel, extends life, and enhances mental abilities.

Dune is going to be an epic undertaking, and Villeneuve has explained that the story will need to be a two-part movie similar to It and It: Chapter Two, but Warner Bros. seems willing to gamble on the director’s vision of Herbert’s beloved novel. He certainly has a stacked cast at his disposal with Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as Paul Atreides. The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Oscar Issac as Duke Leto Atreides, Stephen Mckinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Bene Gesserit, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

So far, Dune has found itself a challenge to adapt. Alejandro Jodorowsky attempted an adaptation that was truly groundbreaking and unlike anything anyone had ever seen at the time, but Hollywood passed on this vision (I highly recommend watching the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune for what the El Topo director had planned). There was David Lynch‘s 1984 adaptation, but it never really came into focus and it tends to be viewed more as an outlier in his filmography. And then there’s the SyFy mini-series from 2000, but it failed to leave much of an impact, especially when compared to its beloved source material.

But if anyone has earned the benefit of the doubt, it’s Villeneuve, and with this amazing cast at his disposal, we should all be ready for Dune to blow us away.

Dune is currently slated to open on December 18th. Check out the images below via Vanity Fair.