HBO has just unveiled the official second teaser for its highly anticipated original drama series, Dune: Prophecy, and its set to turn the eyes of its audience members bright blue with the spice of Arrakis. The teaser goes more into detail about how the Bene Gesserit rose to power, and how, with that power, comes new enemies. It reveals how their influence grew across the universe. It features the exact kind of action and stunning soundtracks and scores audiences have come to expect from the franchise.

Co-produced with Legendary Television, the six-episode season is set to premiere this November on HBO, with streaming available on Max, much like other high-end dramas from the platform. Prophecy dives deep into the expansive universe created by Dune author Frank Herbert, taking place a staggering 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise to power. The series focuses on two Harkonnen sisters who face formidable adversaries threatening the future of humanity. As they navigate these perilous challenges, they lay the foundations of the Bene Gesserit, the legendary sisterhood that plays a pivotal role in the Dune saga. The storyline draws inspiration from the novel Sisterhood of Dune, penned by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Who Are The Key Players in The World of 'Dune: Prophecy'?

Emily Watson features heavily in the trailer, playing the crucial role of Valya Harkonnen. Valya plays a pivotal role in the establishment of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Set thousands of years before the original Duneseries, Valya is depicted as intelligent, ambitious, manipulative, and cunning. Her actions significantly influenced the early history and direction of the Bene Gesserit. Valya's character adds immense depth to the Dune universe, and her inclusion will reveal much into the origins and legacy of the Harkonnen family.

Along with Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Dune: Prophecy will also include performances from Jodhi May (The Witcher) as Empress Natalya, Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes) as Emperor Javicco Corrino, and Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense) as Tula Harkonnen, with additional performances from Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Chris Mason (Dirty John), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Bird Catcher), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Cursed), Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman), Aoife Hinds (The Man in the Hat), and Chloe Lea (Great Expectations).

Right now, no specific date for Prophecy has been set but stay tuned to Collider for updates. In the meantime, you can catch the first two films in the soon-to-be trilogy streaming on Max.