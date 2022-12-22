The festive season is right around the corner and once it is upon us, we bat an eye, and it’s the New Year! Fans of the adventure roleplaying game, Dungeons & Dragons will be more than excited because come March, we will have the theatrical release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. As part of the buildup to the film’s release, we have a new image for the action-adventure film to share with you, and it teases something sinister overlooking our heroes.

The new image features almost the full complement of our thieving heroes in one epic shot. With Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page at the center of the shot, the team is crouched over what seems to be a heap of bones – skulls and the like. However, from the expression on their faces, being surrounded by disconnected human skeletal remains is not much of a bother. Out of shot, something seemingly sinister has caught the crew’s attention, and they do not seem very pleased to be entertaining its company. Pine’s Edgin, while staring with mouth opened, has his lute slung across his back, but it would seem that whatever is being looked at off-camera would need the hilt and blade of a paladin, Xenk (Page) to ward off than the lute of a bard.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is, of course, based on the Hasbro’s titular fantasy tabletop role-playing game. It was created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson back in the 70s. The game allows players to become the embodiment of heroes of their own creation, setting off on quests of their own making or pre-written. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will take viewers on an altogether brand-new adventure as a thief and his adventuring party, in their bid to complete “an epic heist,” snatch a precious item for the wrong kind of person.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Cast Celebrates the Holidays in New Featurette

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Pine, Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the directing pair who are behind the comedy Game Night. Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer serve as producers on the upcoming film with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman, Greg Mooradian. The film is written by Goldstein, Francis Daley, Michael Gilio, and Chris McKay.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters exclusively on March 31, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the upcoming film. Check out the image and the film’s official plot synopsis below:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.