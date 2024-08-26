Awards season is just around the corner, and Netflix is already priming Emilia Pérez as a serious Oscars hopeful with a brand-new trailer. Netflix picked up the rights for Jacques Audiard's new film after the film won some of the highest honors at the Cannes International Film Festival. Since then, the film has been heralded as a potential frontrunner for the upcoming Academy Awards, and based on the new trailer alone, it's easy to see why.

As the new trailer clearly shows while focusing on its trio of stars (which includes Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez), Emilia Pérez combines the gritty and brutal world of a cartel drama with the glitzy and glamorous world of a Broadway musical. They sound like two diametrically opposed genres, but they pair very well given the film is ultimately a journey of transition and self-discovery. The juxtaposition of the angelic singing paired with some brutal visuals is one of the many reasons why the film is being held in such high regard by critics. The trailer itself even shares just some of the many accolades Emilia Perez has received thus far.

What Is 'Emilia Pérez' About?​​​​​​

Emilia Pérez is the latest film from Jacques Audiard, the same French filmmaker behind A Prophet, Rust and Bone, and The Sisters Brothers. The original musical primarily follows Rita Moro Castro (Zoe Saldaña), who is an established lawyer in modern-day Mexico. Rita's day-to-day life is typically filled with constant grind and a lack of recognition, but there's a chance for that to finally change when she gets a big opportunity. Rita is contacted by Juan "Little Hand" Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascón) — a notorious cartel boss in Mexico's criminal underworld. Del Monte wants out of the cartel game for good and employs Rita to Del Monte with a scheme to transition into a woman and escape, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the closeted kingpin.

The response to Emilia Pérez following the film's debut at Cannes has been almost entirely positive thus far. Both Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez themselves (both of whom are being predicted as Awards season contenders for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress) have sung the praises of the new musical. Could this be the year when an original musical finally takes the top prizes at the most prestigious of awards shows? Only time will tell.

Emilia Pérez debuts in select theaters this fall and on Netflix starting November 13, 2024.

Emilia Perez (2024) A crime lord seeking to escape the clutches of law enforcement undergoes a dramatic gender transition, assuming a new identity to start afresh. As she embraces her new life, she faces both internal and external conflicts, grappling with her criminal past and the constant threat of being exposed. The narrative explores profound themes of identity and redemption, all set against a tense and thrilling backdrop of cat-and-mouse pursuits and personal revelations. Release Date August 28, 2024 Director Jacques Audiard Cast Zoe Saldana , Karla Sofía Gascón , Selena Gomez , Adriana Paz , Edgar Ramirez Main Genre Crime Writers Thomas Bidegain , Léa Mysius , Jacques Audiard

