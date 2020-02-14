New ‘Emma’ Trailer and Character Posters Tease a Stylish Jane Austen Social Satire

If you’re a fan of bawdy Victorian adaptations filled with top hats, frocks, and overall cheekiness then you’re positively feasting this week, first with a new Personal History of David Copperfield trailer and now this, a new trailer for Emma complete with a set of character posters. Directed by Autumn de Wilde in his feature directorial debut, Emma is based on the beloved Jane Austen novel about matchmaking and romantic misadventures.

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) stars as the title character, a socialite in a sleepy town navigating romance, courtship, and all the local hot goss. She’s joined by co-stars Mia Goth, Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn, Callum Turner, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, and Tanya Reynolds. As promised in the first trailer, this thing looks like a good bit of fun—I’ve heard nothing but praise for its pure stylishness from people who’ve already seen it—and Taylor-Joy has certainly already established herself as a leading woman to watch.

Check out the trailer below, followed by the character posters. Emma begins its limited run in theaters on February 21. For more on the film, here is the first trailer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for Emma: