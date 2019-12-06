Here’s How Epcot Is Undergoing the Biggest Transformation in Disney Park History

Changes are afoot at Walt Disney World. Big changes. While it was previously announced that Walt Disney World Resort planned on transforming the Epcot theme park in a significant way, I got a firsthand look at all the new additions, subtractions, and transformations that are ongoing at Epcot when I recently attended a Disney media preview event. Held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, I got a first look at the incredible new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, but was also able to preview the transformations underway at Epcot.

When Epcot opened in 1982, it was presented as an idealistic look into the future. Obviously a lot has changed since that time, and so the folks at Disney are hoping to update the park and thread in more connections to classic Disney characters and properties while maintaining the heart of Epcot, which is a focus on knowledge and learning all in the hopes of a great, big beautiful tomorrow.

The entrance to Epcot is being completely transformed physically, and the park is being reorganized into four “neighborhoods”: World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. Many iconic attractions like Soarin’ and Spaceship Earth will remain, but the park is adding new attractions from the likes of Ratatouille and Beauty and the Beast.

Below, I’ve assembled some key points to know about Epcot’s transformation, so let’s begin by taking a look at the all-new attractions: