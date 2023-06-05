Buckle up, Extraction 2 is making a welcomed addition to what is already slated to be one hell of a ride. Netflix has unveiled that yet another mammoth name - and epic accent - is set to join the Chris Hemsworth-led action extravaganza in the form of a very British Idris Elba.

The second installment of the Russo brothers' hugely popular film will see Hemsworth return from the fringes of death as powerful black ops mercenary Tyler Rake on an appropriately deadly mission to rescue a family from the grips of a Georgian gangster. Cue Elba's entry as the mysterious Man in the Suit. He is the man who tasks Rake with his near-impossible mission, for what reason, is not currently known. In a new teaser for the upcoming movie, audiences were given a first look at Elba's enigmatic character.

The new clip kicks off in the thick of the action with Rake behind the wheel of a four-wheeler and precious cargo in the form of a group of previous children in his backseat. Racing ahead, Rake's vehicle is tailed by a legion of cars behind him as he narrowly avoids endless gunfire and calls for more help. Boasting the truly stunning action sequences the Russo brothers are known for, the seamless shot transitions from the endless stream of attackers on Rake's back to inside the disarray of the children in the backseat as they cradle one another for protection. Framing himself as the perfect hybrid of action hero and fatherly figure, Rake pulls the children into his arms as the chase moves on foot. The teaser then quickly evolves into a buttery compilation of Rake's heroic antics as he takes down enemy after enemy and skims past the lips of death time after time against all odds with a voiceover hailing his "legend" status ultimately leading up to the moment Rake comes face-to-face with the Man in the Suit. Then, standing in front of him with a Luther-esque polished appearance, a grimacing Elba then declares: "I have to say, mate, you’re living up to the hype. Rake, that’s such a fun name to say." Of course ending on a cliffhanger, no indication is given as to what Elba's character wants or how he might benefit from sending Rake on a mission he's essentially not meant to survive. This begs the question, what if he was behind Rake's first deadly expedition and never wanted him to survive? If so, could he be linked to Rake's past? Time will tell.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Extraction 2' Director Breaks Down How They Set Chris Hemsworth on Fire for The 21-Minute Oner

The new Extraction 2 teaser only feeds into the frenzy around the grandeur of the film's forthcoming action sequences with a 21-minute oner by far the most talked about. As well as kicking the action up to a new level, from the teaser and promotional material alike it's become more apparent that audiences will finally get a much-craved taste for the Rake behind the one-man-army exterior. There are still many unanswered questions about the life he lived prior to his mercenary identity and why he fought his way back from the pits of the ocean - as was alluded to in the earlier teasers for the film. With an action feast on the table and a superstar cast sitting at the heads, Extraction 2 is undoubtedly shaping up to slaughter expectations.

Extraction 2 crashes onto Netflix on June 16. You can watch the new teaser below.