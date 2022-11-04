Creator Iginio Straffi has announced on Instagram that Fate: The Winx Saga will continue in a different form, with two new projects underway. The news comes after the live-action fantasy series was cancelled on Netflix after two seasons, with Straffi revealing his disappointment at how the news broke.

Straffi took to Instagram on Friday to reassure fans that Fate: The Winx Saga is not quite over yet, with a reboot of the animated series underway. “I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you,” Straffi wrote, elaborating that one of these will include a new animated series. “First off—a brand new CG Winx animated series reboot is going into production. Yes, a reboot that I promise to sweep you back to the Winx world,” he explained. Originally, viewers came to know the Winx characters in the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, which first aired in 2004 and ran for eight seasons. “Stay tuned to know more about it and where to find it,” Straffi told fans.

The second project Straffi has promised may happen is a new big-budget movie, which he has long dreamed about producing. “For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you,” Staffi announced. Whilst no details about the movie have been revealed, including cast, crew, or plot, the creator did reveal it will continue to uphold the values of “Believing in yourself, empowerment, understanding true friendship, remembering the laugh out [loud] moments and of course enjoying the sparkling transformation times,” synonymous with Winx.

In the same Instagram post, Straffi revealed his disappointment in how the cancellation of the live-action Netflix series was announced, apologizing to fans over it. “The news that there will be no season three should not have been delivered in such an abrupt way, disregarding of our involvement and your feelings, by someone who was only part of the Winx Club journey for a few years, after being appointed by Netflix to work on the Fate series,” Straffi began the social media post. “Therefore, unable to grasp the emotional attachment of the fan community and Rainbow’s care of the Winx World.”

Whilst he did not mention anyone by name, it follows showrunner Brian Young’s Instagram announcement on Wednesday that the show had been cancelled. “So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young posted, thanking everyone for their involvement. The series was left with a series of cliffhangers, with Straffi left thanking fans “for their love and support,” which has served as motivation for him and the team to continue creating new additions to the franchise.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's Winx Club. The series, which first premiered in 2021, follows Bloom Peters (Abigail Cowen) as she learns to control her fire powers and navigate life in the Otherworld. The series also stars Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Robert James-Collier, Leah Minto, and Jacob Dudman. The series was directed by Edward Bazalgette, Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, Stephen Woolfenden, Sallie Aprahamian, and David Moore.

Fate: The Winx Saga is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out Straffi's statement below: