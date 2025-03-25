It’s been 14 years, but finally the last stop is here. Today, the official trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines has pulled into the station, reigniting the flames of the long-running franchise which last graced our screens back in 2011. It’s been a long time since that wild twist at the end of Final Destination 5 revealed the film to be a prequel to the 2000 movie that started it all, and now we finally have the next chapter. Co-helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the feature brings the filmmakers behind the live-action Kim Possible film and Freaks back together to do what they do best — hitting audiences with some serious trauma.

Today’s trailer better spells out the story that will unfold when Final Destination: Bloodlines collides with cinemas on May 16. This time, fate’s twisted game of death will follow a family, as one of its members does her best to figure out a loophole to save them all before it’s too late. It's a case of generational trauma, as a grandmother tells her loved ones that, because she cheated death in the past, it's coming full force for them all now. The trailer is filled with those domino effect moments that we've come to expect from the movies, as well as some good, solid final glimpses of the one and only Tony Todd.

Co-penned by Lori Evans Taylor and Ready or Not, Abigail, and Scream 7 scribe, Guy Busick, the new-look promises plenty of crazy kills and buckets of gore. In these movies, death is the name of the game, so the ensemble is filled with new-to-the-franchise faces, including Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game), Brec Bassinger (The Man in the White Van), Teo Briones (Chucky), Richard Harmon (The 100), Rya Kihlstedt (Home Alone 3), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms) and Anna Lore (Doom Patrol).

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Says Farewell To a Beloved Actor

Although the primary cast in the Final Destination movies is a revolving door, there’s one man who’s been with the franchise since the beginning — the late, great Tony Todd. The actor, who horror fans will know for his work in Candyman, is set to reprise his role as the creepy funeral home owner, William Bludworth, who offers our doomed characters some insight into the afterlife. After being involved with every installment except 2009’s The Final Destination, Todd’s work on Final Destination: Bloodlines will be bittersweet as the actor passed away last year.

With the success that has followed fellow reinvigorated horror franchises of the past like Scream and The Strangers, Final Destination: Bloodlines not only plans to lean into the nostalgia factor, but also draw in some fresh fans.

Check out the trailer above and watch Final Destination: Bloodlines in cinemas on May 16.