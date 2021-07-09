Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Lorenza Izzo (Knock Knock) and Ayden Mayeri (Homecoming) are set to join Jon Hamm in the new Fletch movie from Miramax and director Greg Mottola, Collider has exclusively learned.

Confess, Fletch is a reboot that closely follows the plot of Gregory McDonald's classic series of mystery novels that inspired the Chevy Chase comedies of the 1980s. The film is currently in production in Massachusetts, where cameras recently spotted Hamm's Mad Men co-star John Slattery on the set. Miramax has confirmed that the MCU actor will play a supporting role in the film.

Hamm stars as the beloved investigative journalist, who is declared the prime suspect in a murder investigation in this new film. Fletch must work to prove his innocence while he searches for his fiancée’s stolen art collection -- the only inheritance she’s received from her missing father.

Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden co-stars alongside Golden Globe winner Kyle MacLachlan as well as Roy Wood Jr. Mottola is directing from a script he co-wrote with Zev Borow, and he'll also executive produce alongside David List and Mark Kamine. Hamm is producing the film with his longtime manager Connie Tavel and Miramax's Bill Block.

Mumolo earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the box office hit Bridesmaids with Kristen Wiig, with whom she recently co-wrote and starred in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Her other credits include Bad Moms, The Boss and This Is 40, and she'll soon be seen in the counterfeit coupon comedy Queenpins. She's represented by UTA, Thruline, and attorney Karl R. Austen.

Izzo is best known for starring in the genre movies Knock Knock and The Green Inferno. The Chilean actress played Leonardo DiCaprio's Italian wife in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and her TV credits include Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Hacks. Izzo recently starred opposite Simu Liu in the indie movie Women Is Losers, and she's poised to star in Roxanne Benjamin's new thriller Fall Into Darkness. She's repped by ICM Partners as well as Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Mayeri has had recurring roles on Veep, New Girl, and Amazon's Homecoming, and her feature credits include the Zac Efron comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Gus Van Sant's drama Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, and the Sundance movie Wander Darkly. Mayeri recently joined the cast of Jeff Baena's upcoming comedy Spin Me Round starring Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie, and she has two high-profile TV shows on the horizon -- Apple's ensemble-driven murder mystery The Afterparty and Showtime's comedy I Love This For You starring Vanessa Bayer, Cybill Shepherd, and Molly Shannon. She's repped by the Gersh Agency, Mosaic, and attorney Marcy Morris.

