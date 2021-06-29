Filming has finally begun on a third Fletch film, entitled Confess, Fletch. Greg Motolla (Superbad, Adventureland) posted a photo of the new film’s logo on his Twitter Monday, and celebrating the beginning of filming.

Confess, Fletch was the second book in Gregory Mcdonald’s Fletch book series, and this will be the third Fletch film after 1985’s Fletch and 1989’s Fletch Lives, both of which starred Chevy Chase in the title role. Jon Hamm will star in and produce this latest iteration, while last week Deadline reported that Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, and Roy Wood Jr. would also be joining the cast, while Hamm’s Mad Men co-star John Slattery will also appear in the film.

In an interview with Collider last year, Hamm stated, “But as I've mentioned in previous conversations, it's a reboot, it's not a remake, so we're going back to the novels and really breaking it down but hopefully bringing what people want to see. So, fingers crossed!”

A third Fletch film has been in the works since the 1990s. In 2000, it was announced that Kevin Smith would make the film with Jason Lee in the lead role. Since then, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and Hot Tub Time Machine director Steve Pink have both circled the project, as have Zach Braff and Jason Sudeikis to play the title detective. After decades in the works, Motolla has finally got the project off the ground and Hamm is absolutely an exciting actor to lead the production.

With Confess, Fletch just now filming, it’s unclear when we can expect to see this new Fletch film. Check out Motolla’s announcement tweet below.

