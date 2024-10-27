The folks in attendance at the Warner Bros. Animation Panel at LightBox were having a yabba dabba doo time on Saturday when it was announced that Todd Wilderman and Hamish Grieve were teaming up to work on a new animated project surrounding everyone’s favorite prehistoric family. Thanks to our boots on the ground, Aidan Kelley, we were able to get a little bit of information surrounding the upcoming production, Meet the Flintstones, and it sounds like it’s going to be quite the winner.

While speaking about the film, Wilderman said that it would be an even blend of “silliness and emotion,” adding that not only will the title focus on the family’s patriarch, Fred Flintstone but will also put the rest of the gang under the spotlight. In a bit of footage from the movie as part of the presentation’s sizzle reel, attendees caught a quick glimpse of Fred Flintstone and his best bro, Barney Rubble, racing around in the car that we all know and love from the Hanna-Barbera cartoons of yesteryear. Wilderman and Grieve also used their time in front of the audience to tease a “super secret Looney Tunes” project that we can’t wait to hear more about.

The news about Meet the Flintstones couldn’t have come at a better time, as back in the summer, it was revealed that The Flintstones sequel series, Bedrock, would not be moving forward. Fox had been hard at work on the production for 5 years before calling it quits, even going so far as to sign on multiple A-list stars like Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte), Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games franchise), and Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy). And forget about another live-action take on the family from the town of Bedrock. We had enough of that 30 years ago in the fever dream that was Brian Levant’s John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins, Rick Moranis, and Rosie O’Donnell-led The Flintstones.

What Else Went Down at Warner Bros. Animation’s LightBox Presentation?

Moderated by Warner Bros. Pictures Animation President, Bill Damaschke, along with the team behind Meet the Flintstones, those in attendance also heard from The Cat in the Hat directors Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni, The Lunar Chronicles director Noëlle Raffaele, Margie Claus director Shane Prigmore, Dynamic Duo director Arthur Mintz, and Oh, the Places You’ll Go! director Jill Culton.

As of right now, no further information surrounding Meet the Flintstones is available, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can watch The Flintstones on Tubi.

The Flintstones Release Date September 30, 1960 Creator William Hanna, Joseph Barbera Cast Alan Reed , Jean Vander Pyl , Mel Blanc , Bea Benaderet , Don Messick , Verna Felton Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

