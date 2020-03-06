After ‘The Invisible Man,’ Jason Blum Is Into Doing ‘Frankenstein’

The Invisible Man was a monstrous hit for Blumhouse, Universal Pictures, the idea of “monster movies,” and writer/director Leigh Whannell. So what’s next for mega-horror-producer Jason Blum? Based on comments made on the Evolution of Horror podcast (h/t SlashFilm), it looks like he’s ready to see another take on perhaps the most iconic screen monster of all: Frankenstein (okay, technically “Frankenstein’s monster” if you’re one of those people).

While chatting with the Evolution of Horror’s host — the spookily mononymed “Mike” — Blum had this to say on potential future projects:

I’d love to do Frankenstein. I’ve tasked our filmmakers with trying to figure out just straight Frankenstein. Again, I don’t know if someone else is doing it, I don’t know anything about it, but I would love to try and I’m waiting for the great idea…the best ideas feel like, ‘My gosh, it’s so obvious, why didn’t that happen before?’ If we could come up with something as good for Frankenstein, I’d love to try that.

For me, the most exciting part of this sentence is “I’ve tasked our filmmakers”. Blum has a habit of giving his filmmakers free reign with existing property — it’s how Whannell got the Invisible Man gig, and it’s how David Gordon Green got the Halloween gig. The last time we heard of a new Frankenstein film was with Bill Condon and Javier Bardem‘s aborted Bride of Frankenstein Dark Universe entry (remember the Dark Universe?). But now, the idea that Blum is now asking some of the best horror filmmakers in the biz to give a new take on one of culture’s most incredible monsters, especially given how creatively successful The Invisible Man wound up, is very exciting for horrorheads.

