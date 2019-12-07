New ‘Free Guy’ Poster Serves Ryan Reynolds a Little Chaos with His Coffee

0

Just a short while after the first trailer premiered at CCXP 2019, 20th Century Fox has unveiled a new poster for Free Guy. The poster is a fun, action-packed look at what’s to come in the latest from director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and a great cast which includes Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, Taika Waititi, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

This new poster (first revealed via the Free Guy Twitter account) is so gloriously over-the-top; I can’t stop staring at it. It certainly looks like Reynolds had a hand in the art design for it because got his style of comedic hijinks written all over it. Reynolds’ character, Guy, is dressed in a sensible blue shirt and khaki pants, ready to head off to another boring day at the bank that always gets robbed while cars explode, bullets fly free, and fighter jets fire off missiles all around him. Oh, and is that…an assassin in a hot air ballon? Color me very intrigued. The best part about this is Guy carrying his morning cup o’ joe and his goldfish, a big smile plastered on his face and nary a care in the world. Perfect.

What is clear from the trailer and the poster is that Free Guy is very much an original film, using the language of gaming to tell a story tied to no other pre-existing IP. Movies of this scale with originality are few and far between, so the hype is understandable and warranted once you soak it all in. Plus, who wouldn’t want to see Reynolds as an NPC (non-player character) who breaks the rules and becomes one of the badass heros of the violent video game world he’s living in? Sounds like a win to me.

Free Guy arrives in theaters on July 3, 2020. Check out the first trailer below and then make sure you bookmark our calendar of every movie coming in 2020.

And here’s the official synopsis for Free Guy: