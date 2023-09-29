Freevee has a fantastic selection of films and shows this month, and all of them for the low price of free ninety-nine. Kicking things off you will be able to stream the iconic musical classic Fiddler on the Roof, starring the late Chaim Topol. Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Last Night in Soho will also be available to stream, and of course, Bosch: Legacy returns for its second season. Check out the full list of what's to come this October. You can watch these and much more for free on Freevee.

Available October 1:

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Chorus Line (1985)

A Haunted House (2013)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Allied (2016)

Black Rock (2012)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Ghost World (2001)

Hair (1979)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1981)

Last Night in Soho (2021)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return (2013)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Oculus (2013)

One for the Money (2012)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Shaft (2019) Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Alamo (1960)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Bounty (1984)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Drew Barrymore Show (2020)

The Great Train Robbery (1978)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

The Other Woman (2014)

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

The Proposal (2009)

The Roommate (2011)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

The Watch (2012)

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)

What’s Your Number? (2011)

Available October 20:

Bosch: Legacy S2 (2023)

Available October 27:

Smelliville (2021)

Available October 29:

Die in a Gunfight (2021)