This month, Freevee is adding more classic titles as well as a new original film. If you love Steven Spielberg, all of the original Jurassic Park films will be available on the streamer this month. However, if you want a more modern adventure, you can’t go wrong with F9 as Dom (Vin Diesel) continues to race and fight for family. It’s not just blockbuster films, though. The Sidney Poitier film, In the Heat of the Night is coming to the platform and the western classic Tombstone. There are plenty of movies for the entire family to enjoy. Check out the complete list of films coming to Freevee this August, including the Freevee Original Puppy Love.

August 1

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Damsels in Distress (2011)

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Rides a Horse (1967)

Death Warrant (1990)

F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Inferno (2016)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Madagascar (2005)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Old (2021)

Parenthood (1989)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Picture This (2008)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Shaft (2000)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Darkest Minds (2018)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

The Revenant (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

Tombstone (1993)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

August 8

The Emoji Movie (2017)

August 10

Copshop (2021)

August 18

Puppy Love (2023)

August 23

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)