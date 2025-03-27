With modern anime taking over the world, new and old fans debate which is best. No matter what people think, each has its merits, from the nostalgic stories of older anime to the stellar animation and flashiness of modern anime. Shows like Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen both have their ups and downs despite being some of the most renowned anime. However, few anime have zero bad episodes, especially modern anime.

New-gen anime has fallen into trends and produced inconsistent shows with some great and some poor episodes. While it is rare for modern anime to have no bad episodes, these ten shows prove fans otherwise. This list ranks ten new-gen anime with no bad episodes based on consistency, writing, pacing, animation, and overall quality. This list doesn't mean all their episodes are great, but they aren't all bad. Also, for an anime to be considered new-gen, it has to have come out in or later than 2010.

10 'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' (2023)

Studio: Madhouse

Image via Madhouse

Every year, a new anime show comes out that shakes the world and breaks the internet. In 2023, it was Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Decades after the titular elf and her party defeated the Demon King, Frieren missed her chance to say her true feelings. On a journey with her party's disciples, she sets her sights on Aubsert to commune with her fallen party members to say unsaid words.

Some fans may say there are some dull episodes, which is why it ranks at ten, but each episode has its charm, even the slower ones. Whether they are fighting horrendous demons, exploring the next town, or looking for flowers, each episode is eventful in a unique way, leading there to be no bad episodes. Fans only hope that Frieren season two will be just as good when it airs in January 2026.

9 'Chainsaw Man' (2022)

Studio: MAPPA

Image via MAPPA

One of the most singular anime to come out of this decade was Chainsaw Man, but while fans wait for the sequel movie, they can look back and appreci