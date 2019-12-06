New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Poster Prepares to Take Us on a Ride

0

On the heels of the first plot details and images from the new Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Sony Pictures has released a new poster for the upcoming legacyquel. The upcoming film has a mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) moving to a small town in Oklahoma after inheriting a house from a father she never knew. When they get there, they discover mysterious devices that lead back to the original Ghostbusters.

Oddly enough, this seems to be the Ghostbusters III that Dan Aykroyd was trying so hard to make for years and years. It may be different in terms of the plot details, but it has the same basic premise—handing off Ghostbusters to a younger generation while the legacy characters take on a supporting role. Almost everyone is coming back for this movie with the exception of Harold Ramis, who died in 2014, and Rick Moranis, who has largely retired from acting. I wouldn’t be surprised if the young family are the descendants of Ramis’ character, Egon, and this is a way of honoring the legacy of the late actor by having his character continue on in this way.

The big question here is if Ghostbusters has the same cultural cache as Star Wars where a legacyquel becomes a cultural event, or if it’s similar to the flop Terminator: Dark Fate where people don’t want to see Ghostbusters in the hands of new characters even if the old characters are present in supporting roles. We’ll find out when the movie arrives in the summer.

Check out the Ghostbusters: Afterlife poster below. The film opens July 10, 2020, and also stars Paul Rudd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife: