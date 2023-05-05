One of the latest shows to find a new home on Hulu, Fox’s fan-favorite sitcom New Girl ended in 2018 but never left our hearts (or our rewatch rotation). As Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Nick (Jake Johnson), and the rest of the gang continued to grow and move forward with their lives, it was time for us to say goodbye to this motley crew of wonderfully bizarre characters and bid farewell to Apartment 4D in the series finale “Engram Pattersky.” After seven years, endless hijinks, and one of TV’s best slow-burn romances, this episode proved that there was only one way for New Girl to go off the air — with an astonishingly outrageous prank and one last game of True American.

Do Nick and Jess Move Out of the Loft in the 'New Girl' Finale?

New Girl’s series finale revolves around Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) a.k.a. Prank Sinatra’s most ambitious stunt yet, and we don’t even know it until the very end of the episode. When the mysterious management group “Engram Pattersky” slides an eviction notice under the door of the loft at the end of the Season 7 premiere, it is curiously ignored until the finale, when Nick and Jess inform the gang that they’re moving out of the loft the next day. Over the course of a hilarious half-hour of nostalgia-rich joy, we get to say goodbye to the gang of Apartment 4D and finally learn what’s down the hall past the bathroom (spoiler alert —there is nothing there.)

“Engram Pattersky” opens with a nice team conference call that brings the whole group together. In this first scene we get to admire how much our group has grown since the beginning, as we see them in their new homes with the families they’ve created. Jess, Nick, Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Cece (Hannah Simone), and Winston are all on the line as well as Winston’s wife Aly (Nasim Pedrad), their son Dan Bill, and Schmidt and Cece’s daughter Ruth (Danielle & Rhiannon Rockoff). While it was great to see Aly, Ruth, and Dan Bill in the final episode, it felt fitting that after this phone call, only the five main characters were the focus of the finale. When Jess can’t bear to tell her friends about the move over the phone, she drags the whole group back to the loft to break the news in person.

Like the ‘Friends’ Apartment, Apartment 4D Was a Beloved Part of ‘New Girl’

Once her friends get to the loft, Jess leads them (and the audience) through a greatest-hits montage of some of the best bits on New Girl, from the Swuit, to Nick and Jess’ sex mug, to Schmidt’s penis cast, to the giant stick they use to fix the garbage disposal. As Jess guides the gang through what she thinks is a journey of closure that they need to go on, she learns that the rest of the group has long since made peace with leaving the loft behind, and she’s the one who is really struggling to move on.

To Jess’ credit, there’s no denying that Apartment 4D is one of the most beloved parts of New Girl. We’d be lying if we said that we didn’t envy life within the exposed-brick walls of the “sun-soaked and beige-y” LA abode, even if it does have an unreliable elevator that dropped to the basement and crushed a mailman. Much like Monica’s apartment on Friends, even when characters moved out of the loft and started families, 4D was always the home base and a safe place to land. It’s also where Cece and Schmidt got married, where Jess and Nick had arguably the hottest first kiss in TV history, and where this group of friends really became a family. However, while the loft was home for seven seasons, we all know that it was the people that made it special.

‘New Girl’ Had a Star-Studded Recurring Cast

Speaking of special people, New Girl has had some of the greatest guest stars of all time, from Jamie Lee Curtis, to Linda Cardellini, to freakin’ Prince. “Engram Pattersky” is no different, and recurring characters like Sadie the gynecologist (June Diane Raphael), Principal Foster (Curtis Armstrong), and City Councilwoman Fawn Moscato (Zoe Lister-Jones) all get to have one last hurrah in the finale as cogs in Winston’s maniacal prank machine, planting the Engram Pattersky fliers. While it would have been fun to see Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner, for example, return once more as Jess’ parents, the episode still had great cameos, and it was definitely the right choice to prioritize the main group.

The Gang Plays One Last Game of True American in the Series Finale

Now, any fan knows that one of the great joys of New Girl is watching the gang play the totally chaotic, endlessly confusing, inexplicably political drinking game True American. The only concrete rule? The floor is lava. We’ve watched these characters play this game since Season 1, and it was only fitting that after Jess’ forced reminiscence, the group has one final shotgun tip-off and plays the first-ever loft-packing-up edition of True American. While they play the game, the episode does a flash-forward to years in the future, when the group gathers in one of their homes and continues the tradition with their now-many children.

This was great (and also admittedly emotional) because it not only showed that they would continue to be integral parts of each other's lives, but that just because they get older, it certainly doesn’t mean that they’re going to stop being the characters we love. The friends of 4D will continue to be their goofy, zany selves, just a little more grown up and slightly subdued by mom haircuts and non-alcoholic beer. More than anything, New Girl’s series finale shows us how much these characters have grown throughout the course of the show. From the first scene of all of them with their individual families, to Nick finally telling Schmidt that he loves him, this episode shows how much all of these characters have evolved since we first met them, and that they're ready to move on.

"Engram Pattersky" Was an Elaborate Hoax by "Prank Sinatra" Winston Bishop

When they finally finish packing and close the door of the U-Haul, they’re greeted with a ten-foot-tall picture of Winston and the word “gotcha,” and Winston finally reveals that he’s been Engram Pattersky all along and that Nick and Jess were never actually being evicted. The best part of Winston’s unhinged pranks is that they’re either way too big, like Engram Pattersky, or way too small, like sneaking a single blueberry into Schmidt’s bowl of cereal. Even though the Engram Pattersky prank was undeniably insane, it proved to be the push that Nick and Jess needed to say goodbye to the loft — plus it pulled one last rage-shriek out of Nick, so it was totally worth it.

While Apartment 4D was an undeniably great sitcom setting and the perfect place for these friends to come together, once Winston, Schmidt, and Cece had all moved on and started the next phase of their lives, it was finally time for Nick and Jess to do the same. The loft may have been necessary to bring them all together, but by the end of the series, there was so much more that connected them than just an apartment. As we wait for the insanely talented cast of New Girl to start headlining Hollywood Blockbusters, we can head to Hulu to join them for a game of True American, and enjoy the wacky and wonderful finale that is "Engram Pattersky."