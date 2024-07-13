New Girl debuted on Fox as a starring vehicle for "adorkable" actress Zooey Deschanel, but it quickly became an ensemble comedy. The series followed Jess (Deschanel) as a recently heartbroken young woman who moved into an LA loft to become the fourth roommate to three very different guys in their 30s: Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Coach (Damon Wayons, Jr.) who was later replaced by Winston (Lamorne Morris). She and the guys, along with her model best friend Cece (Hannah Simone), navigate young adulthood in Los Angeles.

The series was created by Liz Meriwether and was nominated for five Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes, and several other awards and accolades. Throughout seven seasons, the series churned out 146 memorable episodes. With that many episodes to choose from, it can seem daunting to narrow down the funniest episodes.

10 "Thanksgiving"

Season 1, Episode 6

The guys want their typical laid-back Thanksgiving Day celebrations called "Dudesgiving," but Jess wants to throw a formal Thanksgiving party. They begrudgingly relent, only to discover Jess doesn't know how to cook. Jess needs to defrost and cook an entire turkey in six hours. The pressure is on as everyone scrambles to have their first "real" Thanksgiving in the loft. It is a high-stakes Thanksgiving in the loft!

The show was still grappling with the fact that it worked best as an ensemble comedy. This episode has a 7.7 rating on IMDB, but it deserves a lot of praise for being the first Thanksgiving episode of a show that became beloved for its Thanksgiving episodes. This is the one that birthed them all!

9 "See Ya"

Season 1, Episode 24

Image via FOX

This episode is more commonly known as "The Gang gets lost in the desert" because that is exactly what happened. Nick decides to move out of the loft to move in with his girlfriend, but while driving to his new place, he speeds away and throws his keys away. Everyone is called to help, but Nick's crisis only inspires Jess to throw her keys into a ravine. Now everyone is stranded and forced to confront their fears and truths in the throes of nature. Luckily, they do so hilariously. Winston conquers his fear of the dark, Cece and Schmidt break up, and Jess and Nick face a coyote. In the end, Jess "finds her keys" (she never actually threw them, but the group didn't know that) and everyone goes home changed.

The season one episode was a great example of how the show took such great care of its characters. Each member of the group had an individual arc while working together towards the common goal of making it through the night in the desert. It's what made audiences love the series! This episode has a 7.8 rating on IMDB.

8 "Pepperwood"

Season 2, Season 14

Jess falls for a student in her writing class, but she brings the student's writing home to read and Nick is convinced that the guy is a serial killer. That's an amazing plot. Nick tries to uncover what this guy wants by going undercover in the creative writing class. Nick makes up an elaborate detective character named Julius Pepperwood who reoccurs later in the series.

Lynn Shelton directed this episode, which gave the series a lot of ongoing bits, including Julius Pepperwood, whom Nick would later make the protagonist in his detective novel. This episode started Julius Pepperwood's sage with over-the-top lines like: "Thin crust pizza? No, thank you. I'm from Chicago." It has a 7.9 rating on IMDB and remains very well-liked.

7 "The Landlord"

Season 1, Episode 12

Close

Jess' need for approval is a classic way to put the entire gang in uncomfortable positions. Season one's "The Landlord" was an early example of how the show would expertly work this formula to the entire ensemble's advantage. Jess wants their landlord to like her and to fix their garbage disposal, so she brings him cupcakes to sweeten the deal despite Nick telling her not to. When she introduces herself as one of the four upstairs, the landlord is confused and informs her that there are only supposed to be three people upstairs. When she tells the gang the story, chaos ensues.

She didn't realize, however, that the boys had made several changes to their apartment that went against the lease. The landlord doesn't know any of their real names! They go through a song and dance to please the landlord when he comes up to investigate what's going on. The episode has an 8.0 rating on IMDB, and it does a great job of exploiting Jess' need to please people. Her desperation to be liked as "one of the gang" jeopardizes the gang's standing with their landlord, Remy. That isn't his name. Jess calls him that because he has a tattoo that says "Hello, my name is Remy."

6 "Thanksgiving IV"

Season 4, Episode 9

Image via FOX

The gang is all single at once, so Schmidt states that this Thanksgiving will be known as "Bangsgiving." However, there are rules for Bangsgiving. Everyone has to pick a name out of a hat and secure a date for the person whose name they chose. Jess is trying to get over her feelings for a coworker, but Coach makes this difficult by choosing that same guy to be Jess's Bangsgiving date.

As far as Thanksgiving episodes of the show go, this one tends to be the most well-liked. It has an 8.1 rating on IMDB and manages to reset the board when it comes to all the roommates' relationships with one another. They are all once again single, no longer intertwined in each other's love lives, and trying to secure their dates for Thanksgiving. It was a much-needed refresh in season four!

5 "Spiderhunt"

Season 4, Episode 17

Image via FOX

Schmidt invites his girlfriend over for dinner to taste Nick's famous sauce. A problem arises when a spider is seen crawling around the loft. Schmidt's severe arachnophobia only worsens as he wonders where the spider is and where it might be going. The gang hunts for the spider to quell Schmidt's nerves, but another irrational fear appears when Jess believes Cece has feelings for Nick. She comes to this conclusion after eavesdropping on the two of them. She doesn't realize that they aren't debating a potential relationship. They are debating about buying a popcorn machine for the bar they work in.

This series has an 8.2 rating on IMDB and a lot of that popularity might be due to an expertly written scene in which Jess tries to talk to Nick about Cece. What ensues are two minutes of innuendo in which Nick tells Jess that he doesn't want "it" because of the smell. Jess is outraged to hear Nick say something offensive about her friend and Nick doubles down on the smell issue, obviously talking about a popcorn machine. It's a classic comedy of errors.

4 "Quick Hardening Caulk"

Season 2, Episode 19

Image via Disney Entertainment

The title alone should elicit a smirk. "Quick Hardening Caulk" follows a depressed Schmidt to the aquarium where he aims to cheer himself up after news of Cece's engagement to another man. Winston and Schmidt go on a fishing adventure to get Schmidt a lionfish while Nick decides to be a more assertive man, which infatuates Jess. Jess also begins taking painkillers for her bad back and the pills make her blurt out that she wants to have sex with Nick. When he backs away from her, she dives for his pants and tries to take them off.

This sudden movement leads to Jess headbutting Nick and Nick accidentally burning himself with Jess' hot soup. Nick is injured, but Schmidt soon follows when he gets stung by a jellyfish while fishing for lionfish in the ocean. Everyone is injured, loveless, and continuing the gang's usual miscommunication antics. "Quick Hardening Caulk" has an 8.4 rating on IMDB and consistently pops up as a favorite episode in online forums on New Girl. It's extremely quotable and gives everyone's favorite goofballs, Schmidt and Winston, a chance to shine together. Plus, Nick and Jess' relationship reach a turning point.

3 "Prince"

Season 3, Episode 14