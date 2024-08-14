The Big Picture New Girl was a beloved show with diverse characters and constant hilarity, making it a comfort-watch for many fans.

Actor Lamorne Morris is campaigning for a reunion, calling out co-star Jake Johnson for being too busy to return.

The series had a successful seven-season run and is available to stream on Hulu.

New Girl is among some of the iconic TV shows that became a staple for a generation and a comfort-watch for many. The series created by Elizabeth Meriwether was fun, fresh, and hilarious thanks to its diverse characters and constant upheavals in their life. For seven seasons fans laughed, cried, and grew up following and quoting their favorite characters, so, naturally, in times when reboots, revivals, and spin-offs have dominated our screens, fans of the show would love to see a revival of New Girl. In a recent interview with CBR, actor Lamorne Morris jokingly asked fans to blame co-star Jake Johnson for refusing to return.

Morris and Johnson have as great a friendship off-screen as they had on-screen. They often take shots at each other and Morris seems to be at it again. "I'll say this: a lot of times, politicians, they overpromise, but me, as a politician, I want to promise the right amount, and I want to let all the folks know that I will do anything for a New Girl reunion," the actor asserted. Adding:

"...Now, Jake Johnson, who's my rival, who's my political opponent, Jake says that he's down, but Jake is not. Jake is not, folks. I am Lamorne for the people. Jake Johnson, not so much. I want everyone to call Jake out. Call Jake Johnson out, let him know that his career began the moment he stepped on that New Girl set, and he should never abandon his roots. Never. Not like me. That's why I always come home to New Girl land, always."

‘New Girl’ Had a Successful 7-Season Run

Close

The series follows a quirky teacher, Jess, as she moves into a Los Angeles loft with three men, Nick, Schmidt, and Coach. As time progresses they are joined by new roommate Winston and Jess's best friend, Cece as we see the gang navigating life, love, career, and friendships. The series is highly commended for its themes, humor, and performances of the ensemble cast, it has an 85% Rotten Tomatoes rating and is a fun, light-hearted watch. The series was further discovered by more viewers as it debuted on streaming.

Over numerous seasons, the series’ talented cast includes Zooey Deschanel as Jess, Johnson as Nick, Max Greenfield as Schmidt, Morris as Winston Bishop, Hannah Simone as Cece, Damon Wayans Jr. as Coach, and more. The series also brought in some amazing guest stars including the likes of Taylor Swift and Prince among many others.

New Girl is available on Hulu to stream. Stay tuned at Collider for more news on the potential reunion.

Watch on Hulu