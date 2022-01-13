With the resurrection of twee fashion thanks to TikTok, there are a few things that one might expect to return: ukuleles, black opaque tights, and peter pan collars. And it looks like the Queen of twee herself, Zooey Deschanel, will also returning to those halcyon days of the early to mid 2010s in a big way. iHeartRadio has just announced that Deschanel will host a new New Girl rewatch podcast to be titled Welcome to Our Show.

Joining Deschanel are her former New Girl costars Hannah Simone, who played Deschanel's character's best friend Cece, and Lamorne Morris, who played fan-favorite character Winston. Each episode, which will be released on Mondays, Deschanel, Simone, and Morris will discuss an episode of New Girl. Aside from discussing the plot of each episode, they will also give audiences behind-the-scenes details of production that have never been revealed. Additionally, each episode will feature the three former co-stars playing a version of the game featured on New Girl called True American, resulting in chaos, confusion, and peals of laughter. Episodes will also feature guest hosts who will join in on the behind the scenes gossip and production details.

Of the show, Deschanel said, “I am overjoyed to work again with two of my favorite people, Lamorne and Hannah, and to get to relive some of our favorite moments from the seven years we worked on New Girl.” Deschanel's co-host Morris said of the new podcast, “The fans have been flooding my inbox and timelines with requests for behind the scenes intel. Well, here we go!” He continued, “We’re so pumped that iHeart is giving us this platform to connect with our fans. So dope. All of their questions will be answered….and we also tell weird stories.”

New Girl originally aired on FOX from 2011-2018. The series followed Jess, played by Zooey Deschanel, and her adventures with her mismatched roommates as they navigate life and other ridiculous disasters. The series was nominated for several Emmy's and has seen renewed success since it began streaming on Netflix. The new podcast will certainly add to the connection fans feel to the series, and is the most recent in the trend of rewatch podcasts, following similar projects like the successful Office Ladies Podcast.

Welcome to Our Show premieres wherever podcasts are found on January 24. Fans can check out a short introductory episode on iHeartRadio's website.

