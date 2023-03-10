Prepare to fall in love with Jess, Nick, Schmidt, Winston, and the rest of the gang all over again! The hit comedy series New Girl will be moving into its new home at Hulu and Peacock on April 17, 2023, with all 146 episodes being available on both streaming services.

First beginning in 2011, New Girl tells the story of Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) who moves into a loft following a bad breakup where she will live with three single guys her age: Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris). Along with Jess’ childhood best friend, Cece (Hannah Simone), the series focuses on their escapades and crazy antics as they grow into a loving if wildly dysfunctional family. The series first debuted in 2011 and ran for seven seasons, ending in 2018.

The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether, who executive produced along with Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Peter Chernin, and Katherine Pope. Along with the central cast, New Girl also featured several notable guest stars and cameos that would appear as the group would make their way through living in Los Angeles. The guest star lineup featured Megan Fox, Damon Wayans Jr., Justin Long, Josh Gad, Michaela Watkins, Dermot Mulroney, Lizzy Caplan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Linda Cardellini, Adam Brody, Brenda Song, and Carla Gugino. Musicians also wanted to join the fun as evidenced by Prince guest starring as himself and Taylor Swift appearing in a cameo.

New Girl Accolades

In its 7-year run across over 140 episodes, the series received high praise from audiences and even went on to win several awards. The series as a whole would receive numerous Emmy and Golden Globe nominations with Deschanel garnering multiple nominations by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her role as Jess Day and eventually went on to win the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

New Girl will arrive on both Peacock and Hulu starting on April 17. You can read the official synopsis and check out a clip from the beloved series down below.